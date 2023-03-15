WILMA RUTH MESSER ROGERS

91, retired school teacher for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died March 11 at Villa Maria Nursing Home. Survivors includes her son: Winston Rogers (Pamela); sisters: Alvetta Smith (James), Delano McIntosh, and Myra Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel followed by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Service 6:30 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 12 p.m., Saturday at  St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church.

