WILTON NATHANIEL JONES

64, truck driver, died January 10 in North Baltimore, Ohio. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m, Friday at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1732 Ali Baba Avenue,                                                                                                                                          Opa-Locka, FL 33054. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.

 

