WINIFRED M. KINCHEN

61, educator, died April 29. Survivors include: husband, Rev. James C Kinchen, Jr; son James, III; daughter, Angela Tillman(Derek); brothers, Douglas Moss (Delza) and Richard Moss (Kathleen); In laws, Deacon and Mrs. James C. Kinchen, Sr.; other relatives. Viewing 12-7 p.m., Thursday at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 1745 NW 79 Street, Miami, FL. Viewing 9-11 a.m., with service to follow at 11 a.m., Friday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church, 777 NW 85 Street, Miami, FL. Intement: Rolling Green Cemetery, West Chester, PA. 

Load entries