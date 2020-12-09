XANDRA JOYCE FLOYD

XANDRA JOYCE FLOYD, 50, educator, Fulton County Public Schools System, died December 27. Survivors include: sister: Latonya Simmons; aunt: Brenda Floyd; (Fiancee); Tommy Woods; cousin: Lorraine Ford; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith.

