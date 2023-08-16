Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
XAVIER PIERRE LIGHTBOURNE
08/16/1985
This year marks the third time we celebrate your birthday without you. Xavier, your memory continues in the life of your wife, mother, brothers and family. We miss you so much.
Happy Heavenly 38th Birthday.
Forever in our hearts.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));