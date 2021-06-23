YOLANDA E. HARDY

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.