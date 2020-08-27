YVONNE WISE

71, educator, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died August 1. Survivors include: son, Delux L. Wise; daughters, Delisca “Pinky” Wise, Sharonda “Tisha” Wise and Sherrell Floyd (Harold II); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Edith Cooper; sister in law, Carolyn Jones; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Friday. Private Service streaming live at 12 p.m., Saturday on Facebook@ Logos Church Miami. Entombment: Vista Memorial Gardens.

