ZAREIYA TY’NESE MARSHALL

21, customer service, died February 5 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include: daughter: Zhurel Stanley; mother: Kim Moss; father:Michael Marshall; sisters: Quay, Tijana, Braddie, Precious, brothers: Freddie, Khevis and Michael Jr, Viewing 3- 7 p.m., Friday at the church. Services 2 p.m.,  Saturday at  Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

