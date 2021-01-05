For many, 2020 is a year that we are glad is over. The bad news started with the first reported COVID-19 case in the United States on January 20, 2020. It was the time when President Trump downplayed the virus and proudly claimed we had no deaths. Well that rosy outlook changed with 85 million-plus cases and 1.8 million deaths worldwide, and more than 352,000 deaths in the United States.
2020 was also the year that so many icons died. It began with the untimely death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash. Then came Rafer Johnson, the first black Olympic captain and winner of the 1960 Olympic decathlon. Gale Sayers, a football great. Diego Maradona, the soccer great. Sean Connery, in my opinion, the ultimate James Bond. Diana Rigg of the “Avengers.” Alex Trebek, Regis Philbin, Kirk Douglas, Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers, John Thompson, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Congressman John Lewis to name just a few more.
2020 was the year of so many virtual firsts. Virtual school, virtual work, virtual weddings and virtual funerals. I am now an expert at Zoom court hearings.
2020 was the start of the rekindling of a new civil rights movement and the ascendancy of Black Lives Matter, due to the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Walter Wallace Jr. and Rayshard Brooks. For me, the tragedy of these deaths was lessened by protests all across the country and the world that included young and old, Black and white, and showed that some people still care. The protests were capped by President Trump tear-gassing peaceful protesters so he could take a photo op outside a church while holding the Bible upside down.
2020 was also an election year – an election that is still going on as we wait for the results of the Georgia Senate elections to determine if the Biden administration will have a majority and be able to achieve some real change in the next four years. This year brought out the clear deep psychological problems that beset Trump, as his overblown ego could not accept his election defeat. In a last gasp of power, he held up a COVID-19 relief package that would benefit millions, and a bill to keep the government open. While the country held its breath, Trump played golf.
The good news is that December brought the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to fight COVID-19, so that hopefully the world can begin to normalize as we get the pandemic under control. The best news is that Trump will have to vacate the White House, and President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will take over the reins of government and hopefully bring our U.S. democracy back.