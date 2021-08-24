Syesha Mercado is a mother who has endured the “medical kidnapping” of her two children after receiving the order that they be removed from her custody.
Medical kidnapping occurs when a child or dependent is removed or separated from their family’s custody due to refusing or questioning a medical procedure or treatment. The medical kidnapping of baby Amen’Ra by child protective services in Florida is an injustice that should never happen to another family. Justice would mean that Mercado would be immediately reunited with both her children.
Syesha and her partner, Tyron Deener, made several appeals for help on social media and in a virtual press conference that shifted the winds of change. They shared their story, surrounded by police on IGTV, stating that they were operating in compliance with the law when the police pulled them over. The police insisted on conducting a roadside welfare check in the middle of the highway that resulted in their 10 day-old daughter, Ast, being taken away.
Ast’s removal was not the first injustice done to the family. Earlier in the year, as reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, “The couple became concerned about dehydration after Mercado’s breast milk started to run dry when she became pregnant with her newborn daughter and their 13-month old son at the time stopped accepting fluids.”
The family was torn apart because these parents questioned and were resistant to injecting their son with supplements that were recommended. What should have been handled with guidance and care was instead met with abusive power, aggression and destruction.
Dr. Sally Smith, who gave the order, is the medical director for Pinellas County Child Protective Services team and is a contracted child abuse pediatrician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Fla. The USA Today Network investigated hundreds of child abuse cases tied to Smith, where parents were proven innocent or had valid claims but suffered irreparable trauma and harm due to her accusations.
Smith – who according to numerous reports has wrongly accused more than a dozen parents of child abuse – is responsible for the forced kidnapping of Mercado’s older child, son Amen'Ra, who has been held in foster care since February.
While we celebrate with Syesha and Tyron as they regained custody of their newborn, Ast, on Friday, the battle continues and we stand in solidarity until Amen'Ra is also reunited with his family.
Community birth workers and activists in Florida and beyond are demanding a different approach to health care in institutions, uplifting rights that have been historically denied to Black families. Many Black families live under constant threat of state violence and surveillance, with a lack of autonomy and respect for their parenting decisions. The system of collusion between health agencies and the police robs Black parents of their rights.
Number 22 on the Birth Justice Bill of Rights on Southern Birth Justice Network’s website states, “I will not surrender my body or my baby’s body to the medical system.” According to the organization’s Instagram page, “Parenting Justice is a part of birth justice.” It goes on to say, “We want to stop the American legacy of separating Black families and denying Black families the right to parent.”
Let’s invest in babies and children by strengthening the resiliency of Black families. Here’s how we can fight back:
· Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and Bayfront Medical Center must recognize how Dr. Sally Smith's actions are harming children and their families.
· Email the Florida Department of Health's Consumer Services unit to file complaints against Smith (MD License Number: ME57818) at MQA.ConsumerServices@flhealth.gov.
· Donate to “Bring Ra Home,” Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe campaign GoFundMe.com/f/bring-ra-home.
· Sign the petition to bring Amen’Ra home at Change.org (search “Bring Amen’Ra Home”).
· Watch and share “Baby Ast Sba homecoming” on IGTV on the @syesha Instagram page.
· The Southern Birth Justice Network will be hosting a virtual event for Black Breastfeeding Week 2021; attend to learn about how to protect the rights of Black breastfeeding families.
As a midwife and advocate, Jamarah Amani has been tackling the epidemics of Black maternal and infant morbidity and mortality for more than 15 years. She is currently the director of the Southern Birth Justice Network and the National Black Midwives Alliance.