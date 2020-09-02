Before the advent of cell phone videos, Black people were just murdered, guns and knives were planted, and the killing was termed a “justifiable homicide.”
The Jacob Blake video shows a Black man walking away from police to his vehicle, where his three young sons, ages 8, 5 and 3, are seated. Blake, a dedicated father, is trying to get away from hostile officers with their guns drawn. He poses no threat; he is not even facing them. Rusten Sheskey, a white police officer and 7-year veteran of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police department grabs Blake’s shirt and shoots him from behind – seven times.
Blake may be paralyzed for the rest of his life. He has suffered grievous injuries to his spinal cord and bowels and has already undergone several surgeries. And despite the fact that he cannot walk, the Wisconsin law enforcement machine originally saw fit to shackle him to his hospital bed by a leg he can no longer move, the ultimate indignity.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case, and everyone is saying “no comment” because there is an ongoing inquiry. However, to make sure there is some justification for this shooting, police claim a knife was found on the driver-side front floorboard of Blake’s car. What of it? The knife was not in his possession at the time he was shot; the video shows that.
In another video made two days later in Kenosha, a white teenager, Kyle Rittenhouse, openly carries an AR-15, shoots and kills two peaceful protestors, and wounds another. He is not stopped by the police, he is not questioned. The only interaction he has with them is when they offer him a bottle of water. Despite the fact that people are telling the police Rittenhouse shot people, he is not stopped.
The contrast in the treatment of a white teenager with a gun and a Black man with a knife allegedly on the floor of his car (not in his hand or on his person) and the two ways the police treat these people tells the entire story of police misconduct in the U.S.
Police officers do not need more de-escalation training, sensitivity training or training on the use of firearms. What needs to be done is to remove racist police officers from the force. The culture of racism needs to end. Black people have endured racial violence from the moment we were stolen from our peaceful villages in Africa, crammed aboard vessels, unloaded naked, sold like cattle at auctions, and then beaten and starved, sometimes to death. And when we finally got our freedom, a police state was created to control us.
Only an idiot of an officer would shoot an unarmed Black man at this time of social unrest. The white officer who shot Blake in the back seven times is an idiot. No amount of training can cure that kind of stupidity, because the officer is also a racist. He does not value the life of a Black man. Armed with a badge and a gun and a system designed to protect him, the officer believed he could maim or kill a Black man with impunity.
Now, it seems that the Wisconsin Department of Justice is moving in a direction that will substantiate the belief of racist white police officers – that they can kill Black men and women at will. The finding of a knife will somehow justify the shooting. A new statement declaring that officers tasered Blake with no effect is being circulated, even though the video does not show that. The alternative narrative being floated regarding Rittenhouse is that he was acting in self-defense when he shot unarmed protestors.
The merry-go-round that we call justice in America keeps circling as more Black men and women are injured or killed with no consequences suffered by the police officers who shoot them. We need to end qualified immunity, the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, and police unions that fight to reinstate bad cops who have been removed from the force. Until the boys and girls in blue go to jail for murdering innocent, unarmed Black people, the merry-go-round will keep running with no change in sight.