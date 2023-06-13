I attended the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association annual banquet earlier this month. The bar as well as our downtown federal courthouse is named for the esteemed judge. One of this year’s honorees was his wife, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Betty Ferguson.
My first two law partners were Robyn Mitchell and Thomasina Williams. Thomasina was one of the first Black female partners at Stearns Weaver. She and Gene Stearns represented Betty Ferguson in a game-changing legal battle to obtain single-member districts on the county commission.
While Black Americans in the 1980s represented about 20% of the population, we had no representation on the commission, school board or in the city of Miami. Williams won the battle to obtain single-member districts, which led to Betty Ferguson and other Black leaders obtaining county commission seats.
After the legal battle was won, Williams and I managed Ferguson’s first political campaign. I remember going door to door to pass out literature, licking stamps for mailers and other glorious tasks that come with working for anyone seeking an elected office. It allowed me to acquire a neighbor-by-neighbor view of Ferguson’s district, which encompassed much of what is now the city of Miami Gardens.
One of the first impacts of electing a Black commissioner was the improvement of basic services. Ferguson made sure the county provided basic services to long-neglected North Dade. Trash started to get picked up in a timely manner, parks were repaired and upgraded, and the library got more books and a new roof.
We saw community centers, clinics and myriad other projects completed in North Dade, Liberty City and South Dade. Now, the magnificent South Dade Cultural Arts Center has recently been renamed the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, to honor the legacy of that former commissioner.
Williams and other attorneys went on to win single-member districts at the Miami-Dade County Public Schools board and the city of Miami. Every current and former Black county commissioner, Miami commissioner and school board member owes their seats to Williams and Ferguson.
It is therefore with some alarm that I’ve learned of the lawsuit over Miami Commissioner Christine King’s seat led by the ACLU and NAACP. The Miami Times has already reported how some Hispanic city of Miami commissioners have threatened to return to at-large districts to get this lawsuit off its back, resulting in every commissioner on the dais being Hispanic.
Well, the Hispanic commissioners are right about this potential unintended consequence.There is a good chance that a battle over district lines will morph into the obliteration of single-member districts in the current political climate with the United States Eleventh Circuit Court heavily stacked with conservative Republican appointees, and the Florida Supreme Court stacked with DeSantis appointees.
A legal battle is now very perilous, because the higher courts are inclined to throw out “racially gerrymandered districts.” While Republicans have clearly gerrymandered districts to support more Republican candidates that have eliminated Black Congressional districts, they would gleefully get rid of local single-member districts.
This would mean that all the Black county commissioners would be gone, all Black school board members would be gone, and Miami’s Black commissioner would be gone, too.
The Miami-Dade County school board and commission should activate their legal departments to monitor the city’s litigation and file amicus briefs when the case hits the Eleventh Circuit. I further recommend the NAACP and ACLU resolve this litigation before it arrives there, where the unintended consequence could be the loss of all Black political representation in the county. We would go back to the days when our neighborhoods were neglected because of a void of Black leadership.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.