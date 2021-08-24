The images of desperate Afghans trying to leave their country, clinging to airplane wheels, passing infants over razor wire and pleading to enter the gates of the airport have been on the news 24/7.
When announcing the U.S. would, after 20 years, withdraw from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden promised there would be no scenes like those witnessed in Vietnam, where helicopters were seen departing from rooftops with terrified mothers offering their children up to departing GIs. Well, we have seen worse images in Afghanistan. While most Americans were tired of an unending war that seemingly had no purpose, no one wanted this deadly, hopeless exit.
Biden and his advisors miscalculated how fast the Taliban would take over Afghanistan. They wrongly believed that – after two decades of training and billions spent on arming the Afghanistan military – the country could withstand a ragtag army of Taliban fighters for at least a couple of weeks. Biden is ultimately to blame for the shameful, chaotic retreat, and its impact on America’s profile at home and on the global stage.
Donald Trump wanted to withdraw, but he listened to Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and decided he did not want to endure the images of America in retreat. While Trump is generally not a smart man, he knew enough about publicity to know those images would haunt his presidency. Biden was not as calculating and will forever be known as the president who led our disgraceful Afghanistan retreat.
I believe America does not possess a coherent and logical worldview. We want to be seen as the good guy, the cowboy in the white hat, promoting democracy and saving the world. Our own self-delusion leads us into disasters like Vietnam, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan.
We call ourselves a superpower, which is a nicer word than empire. We are an imperialistic country, except we do not take territory and seize riches from our conquered. Rather, we spend millions fighting wars and then withdraw after spending billions – trillions in the case of Afghanistan – without any real benefit to our treasury, our world reach or our national self-esteem.
Name an empire, aside from the U.S., that has not conquered territory, kept that territory and then extracted tribute from its newly vassal state. The Romans did it. The Greeks did it. The Mongols did it. The English did it. The Akan tribe did it. Everyone did it except the U.S. We spend trillions taking territory and then give it back for nothing in return. The only entities that gain from our wars are large industrial complexes that sell guns, tanks, airplanes and supplies to our armies. But generally, the average U.S. citizen does not benefit from our role as a conqueror. Quite the contrary.
We pay a dear price, with loss of life, limbs, the scarring of our soldiers’ psyches and the misdirection of our taxes to pay for war. The money we spent in Afghanistan could have ended hunger in our country, and improved our schools, roads, sewer systems and trains.
It seems we did not learn from Vietnam. If you go to war, have a defined goal, achieve that goal, and then get out or follow the path of other empires. Take territory, keep it, extract resources from it and enrich your people. For instance, we conquered Iraq, and instead of paying for that war by extracting tribute in the form of petroleum, we simply walked away. What was the point of that?
The other problem with our abrupt withdrawals is the lasting impact on our allies. What European power would want to join us in future wars? We abruptly withdrew from Afghanistan without consulting the English, French and other allies that put its own citizens in harm’s way. We withdrew from Syria and let our allies, the Kurds, be slaughtered by the Syrians, Russians and Turks. Europeans are already rethinking NATO. They realize their safety has to be their priority, because the U.S. is no longer a reliable ally.
A more rational foreign policy would be to bolster leaders who support us, regardless of whether they are “good people.” We should have kept the Shah of Iran in power, Somoza in Nicaragua and Batista in Cuba, just to name a few. We should have shamelessly replaced Saddam Hussein with our puppet. We should have kept our territory in Afghanistan. And yes, our puppets will in many cases be corrupt dictators. But they will be our corrupt dictators.
We are not viewed by most in the world as the “good guys,” but as a powerful imperialistic power. It may be time that we stop deluding ourselves and be what we really are – an empire built on the force of our military. China and Russia do not fool themselves by trying to be “white hats” but have the simple and naked ambition to expand their territorial reach. They are laughing at Biden’s blunder, because our esteem in the world has dropped, as China and Putin’s esteem has risen.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.