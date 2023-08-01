In the event you’ve been asleep for the last six years, it’s time to wake up.
There is a war on Blackness labeled “Make America Great Again.” We also have “culture wars,” “war on wokeness,” “war against ANTIFA” and support for “white nationalism.” These wars are an attack on African Americans, people of color, women, the LGBTQ+ community, youth and people of conscience.
The war started with “build a wall,” when Trump declared he would build a wall across the U.S.-Mexican border to stop immigration from Mexico and Central and South America. This was simply an attempt to stop changes in our demographics that are turning this country more brown. It later switched to attacks on the institutions and laws that protect everyone who is not white.
Then we experienced the death of the federal Voter Protection Law and the rise of laws that make it harder to vote, laws meant to limit the votes of people who traditionally vote Democrat, such as college students, African Americans and people of color.
After that the war moved to the courts, which are loaded with conservative judges, and in what felt like just a few moments, 50 years of gradual change was gone with the death of Roe v. Wade, affirmative action and laws designed to protect our right to vote. That was quickly followed by a move to rewrite Congressional districts, so we would lose Black representation in state houses and the U.S. Congress.
Now we have a rise in domestic terrorists called “white nationalists,” who have modernized the doctrines of the Ku Klux Klan.
Finally, the war on Black Americans has moved into the classroom, where many are fighting to teach white-friendly history that will indoctrinate the minds of children for generations, who will be fed lessons that slavery was beneficial -- arguments not made since the Civil War, when advocates of slavery argued that Africans could not take care of themselves and needed benevolent white masters to give them shelter, a job and clothes. They forgot that Africans managed to take care of themselves just fine in Africa without the lash of white masters.
We are under attack, and if we don’t get woke our history will be erased, the battles won during the civil right era will be erased, and our children will have less rights and less opportunities than we had only six years ago.
The changes in our society are reminiscent of the rise of fascism in Italy and Germany, and the death of democracy in both countries. Mussolini and Hitler vilified the press and then began their own propaganda programs until free speech in both countries was dead. Both attacked government institutions and then completely took over their governments, subsequently using the power of government to squelch all opposition. Both began the indoctrination of children to support them.
DeSantis rewriting history curriculum and attacking the AP African American History course is the start of the same kind of heinous indoctrination. Future generations of Floridians will think slavery taught the enslaved useful skills. For the record, Africans were working as blacksmiths in Africa before they were brought to this country in chains. This indoctrination is boosted by “book bans” that erase the story of racial struggles in America.
It is this generation’s time to rise up and fight to keep and move our struggle for civil rights forward, before everything our parents and grandparents fought to obtain disappears.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. He has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal courts. Clyne has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.