The nation’s top financial regulator has confirmed what many Black people have known and said for weeks – Silicon Valley Bank’s failure had nothing to do with “woke” liberal policies about diversity, equity and inclusion.
“SVB’s failure is a textbook case of mismanagement,” Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision, said in written testimony delivered at a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee.
Finally, somebody said it.
The nation’s 16th-largest bank failed because its leaders used poor judgment in making ill-advised investments. They invested heavily in long-term Treasury bonds that had low-interest rate returns. As interest rates rose (which meant SVB was losing money), they didn’t have the required reserves to cover their outstanding loans.
Instability in the tech industries, where SVB was heavily invested, also contributed to the bank’s closure. While the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation usually insures deposits only up to $250,000, President Joe Biden agreed that the federal government would cover deposits “at no cost to taxpayers.” Because SVB primarily served startups and heavy hitters, about 85% of its deposits were uninsured.
Ordinary Americans don’t get the bailout that SVB depositors got, but Biden and others justified it by saying they wanted to avoid further instability in the banking industry. And while the president did say that taxpayer dollars won’t be used in the SVB bailout, that remains to be seen.
Financial experts will examine the reasons for the SVB failure for months, if not years. Daft Republican legislators, with absolutely no facts, have concluded that the failure of the bank is a result of “woke” business policies. They’ve not defined what they mean by such policies, but some see their vacuous rhetoric as a swipe at diversity practices to which most banks adhere.
The intellectually challenged Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote, “the fools running the bank were woke and almost because broke.”
Donald Trump Jr., the business icon whose daddy’s companies have regularly declared bankruptcy, also weighed in on this matter.
The Wall Street Journal writer Andy Kessler suggested that the 12-person SVB board – which consisted of primarily white males, but was 45% female and with one African American and one LGBTQ+ member – was diverse.
And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is pinning his presidential hopes on making anti-wokeness a national mantra, said the bank was “so concerned with DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) that they got diverted from their core mission.”
DeSantis is a leader among those who decry consciousness. His 2022 “Stop WOKE Act” prohibits instruction on race or diversity that makes white folks feel “remorse or guilt.” The law prevents employers with more than 15 employees from mandating diversity training. DeSantis also has rejected the Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum for Florida public schools.
These aren’t so-called “dog whistles” meant for discerning ears, but outright shouts of racism and anti-Blackness. These rabid Republicans will blame anything – bank failures, derailed trains and more – on so-called “wokeness” and noncritical thinkers are perfectly willing to go along with those distortions.
Would a bank with all white male directors have acted differently than the SVB’s directors did? One might argue that an all-white male board might have performed even worse. The financial press offers many reasons why SVB failed; throwing “wokeness” into the equation is a distraction.
Though I get the concept, I’ve never been fond of “woke” rhetoric. It’s been used as shorthand to describe conscious, racially and politically aware people, who often are progressive. A dear friend and diversity consultant, Howard Ross, said, “It doesn’t matter whether you are woke or not; it’s what you do when you get out of bed.”
In other words, anyone can mouth the rhetoric, but actions speak louder than words.
It is unfathomable that a profit-making, predatory capitalist bank led by white men can be described as mistakenly “woke” after its failure. Greene and her ilk are looking for excuses in the face of their stumbles, which include the loosening of Dodd-Frank regulation that might have prevented the SVB failure.
“Woke” has nothing to do with recent bank failures (New York’s Signature Bank also failed at the same time that SVB did). Still, racist Republicans have carefully honed their rhetoric so that even common decency is described as “woke.”
Don’t believe the hype, folks. While our nation remains majority white, it is rapidly diversifying and denial will not stop demographic change. DeSantis and his anti-Black cronies would like to turn the clock back to the “good old days” and erase history by denying it. Despite DeSantis’ efforts, neither the past nor diversity will be erased.
Julianne Malveaux, Ph.D., is an economist, author and dean of the College of Ethnic Studies at Cal State LA.