Thanks to a bystander’s camera phone, the world was able to see George Floyd killed by an officer who appeared to have no fear of consequences.
National outrage blew the lid off the pot of frustration; it’s been bubbling far too long. A wave of protests spread across the country and with them came demands for change. Miami-Dade County residents took to the streets to affirm that Black Lives Matter and demand a more transparent, accountable and responsive police force. Substantial steps to reform policing in this community continue to elude us. If we maintain the status quo we will be no better off than we have been in the past.
Police have an essential and at times difficult job that can require restraint, bravery and making split-second life-or-death decisions. As a society, we acknowledge the value of the women and men that provide this service. Based on their assessment of the law and the circumstances at hand they have the power to take your freedom and your life – and to tell the story. If that story is false, when the truth eventually catches up it is all too often irrelevant. Before a judge examines an arrest affidavit to determine probable cause, it has already been through several layers of review to make sure everything is “correct.” It should come as no surprise that these written accounts tend to paint the actions of their writers in the most positive and professional light.
This account will be relied upon by judges, prosecutors, probation officers and others in the criminal justice system. Ninety-five percent of cases result in a defendant pleading guilty or no contest to charges. Without a trial, an officer’s account of an incident usually goes unchallenged. Innocent until proven guilty is an illusion for many defendants, as they find themselves listening to a judge or attorney explain to them how much jail time they are facing based on the words in that report.
By law, minimum and maximum jail penalties must be conveyed. Imagine telling someone who has never been in trouble before that they can face up to a year in jail because they are accused of resisting an officer without violence, a fancy term for resisting arrest that can involve not leaving fast enough or not coming quick enough when told. For the poor, the pressure is much higher to accept a plea bargain regardless of innocence. If there is a bond that you cannot pay, taking a plea for something you didn’t do sounds a lot better than sitting in jail and risk losing a job or place to live.
The stakes are exponentially higher when there is an officer-involved death. No tales are told by those on the other end of the encounter. We have seen cases where the police account has drastically differed from what was captured on camera.
Michael Slager, a white North Charleston police officer, was ultimately sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man, in the back from more than 20 paces away, then lying about the incident by claiming that Scott had taken his taser and attacked him with it. Slager had stopped Scott for a malfunctioning brake light.
Initially, the report read – and the police brass echoed – that Scott's taser “attack” on Slager necessitated the use of deadly force. A video from a passerby would emerge showing that Scott never touched the taser and that it was placed near his body by Slager after the shooting. He was ultimately sentenced to 20 years because a civilian’s camera provided transparency when the system did not.
Justice should not be left to happenstance. There are no higher values in this country than life and liberty. For the government to deprive someone of either is a grave imposition to be accompanied by strict scrutiny from the public. Without transparency, accountability is impossible.
Miami-Dade District 1 Commissioner Barbara Jordan, a longtime advocate for police oversight, sponsored an ordinance to revive a police oversight board that will be empowered to investigate and review allegations of misconduct and use-of-force incidents resulting in death or serious injuries.
Members of the oversight board would be allowed to inspect closed internal affairs files and recommend disciplinary action. They would also be allowed to make recommendations about police department policies, procedures and training, and issue subpoenas for witnesses, documents and evidence related to investigations.
Last month county commissioners voted 8-5 to reestablish the panel. They were vetoed by outgoing Mayor Carlos Giménez, who is running for a seat in Congress. Commissioner Jordan was undeterred, and with the support of fellow commissioner and mayoral candidate Danielle Levine Cava and others, forged ahead. A second vote took place on Monday and again returned 8-5 in favor. Giménez says he will not veto it again, given the power to serve subpoenas has now been struck from the panel's oversight.
Elections have consequences and the community cannot afford to sit this one out.
Andell Brown is the Founding Partner of Andell Brown & Associates Law Offices. P.L. He is a frequent national analyst and has appeared on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.