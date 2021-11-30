Last year, Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats promised voters that if given the chance we would do the things necessary to combat COVID-19, rebuild America’s families and their communities, and restore faith in the promise of America. I often say that we can be no more or less than what our experiences allow us to be. When I see or hear the word “faith,” my experiences of growing up in a parsonage cause me to reflect upon one of my favorite passages of scripture, Hebrew 11:1, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen.” The efficacy of that scripture is reflected in the first ten months of Joe Biden’s presidency.
In March, Democrats passed President Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) without a single Republican vote. The ARP expanded the Child Tax Credit, which lifted nearly half of America’s children living in poverty out of poverty, and provided rescue checks of up to $1,400 per individual, housing assistance to keep people in their homes or apartments and nutrition assistance for 40 million Americans.
Last month, President Biden signed a second consequential piece of legislation, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (BIF). Despite receiving only 19 Republican votes in the Senate and 13 in the House, all states, and territories – red and blue alike – will benefit. For the 173,000 miles of highway and 45,000 bridges in poor condition nationwide, $110 billion will be invested in repairing and replacing this critical infrastructure. Another $55 billion is coming to improve our states’ water and wastewater infrastructure. Public transportation will be improved with $39 billion, airports will receive $25 billion for upgrades, and our ports and railroads will receive another $17 billion and $66 billion respectively.
More recently, the House passed Build Back Better (BBB) legislation and sent it to the Senate. This will result in $151 billion toward our nation’s affordable housing infrastructure, including funding to rehabilitate millions of affordable housing units, bring sustainable homeownership within reach for millions of first-generation homebuyers and provide other critical investments in vulnerable communities across the country.
I am especially pleased Build Back Better includes $9 billion to support minority-serving higher education institutions. These funds will strengthen their academic, administrative, and fiscal capacity, building upon the $2.6 billion HBCUs received from the American Rescue Plan to address the impacts of the pandemic on under-resourced institutions.
My faith teaches that we will be judged by our deeds not our words. I am proud of these substantive deeds President Biden and this Democratic Congress are getting accomplished for the American people. There is clear evidence that more needs to be done, but I have faith that this President and this Congress are not done yet.