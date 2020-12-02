Twelve percent of Black men’s votes went to Trump. One Black Trump supporter I heard on an interview stated that African Americans have religiously voted for Democrats since 1960 and we are no better off now than we were in the ’60s. The evils of drugs, unemployment and poverty still beset the Black community. Institutional racist roadblocks still exist and we are still being incarcerated in record numbers. Under Trump, the African American unemployment rates were the lowest in history. He had African Americans in his Cabinet. And he was actively courting the Black vote toward the end of the election.
I do not disagree with the concept that African Americans should not blindly vote for the Democrat candidate. We need to sell our vote to the highest bidder, and have both Republicans and Democrats courting our vote, much the way they do the Hispanic vote. We should demand tribute for our vote in the form of Cabinet appointments, economic development plans and jobs. If a candidate or party does not deliver, we should not blindly continue to support them.
However, in this election the contrast between Biden and Trump was so stark that it amazes me Trump was able to garner so much support from Black men. Black women supported Biden by a 9-to-1 margin. In my mind, a Black person voting for Biden was akin to a Jewish person voting for Hitler – it was voting for your annihilation.
I always thought Biden was the best pick for the Democratic presidential candidate and had heated debates over this issue. The reason I chose Biden was because white Americans would feel comfortable voting for him and he would get the minority vote. And picking Kamala Harris as his running mate sealed that for him.
Now, we watch the Biden administration and wonder if it will forget that it was Black South Carolinians who won him the primary, and that it was huge Black voter turnout in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states that carried him to victory.
Biden seems to be gearing up to select the most diverse Cabinet in history. He has picked Janet Yellen as treasury secretary and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman, as UN ambassador. His communications team is all women, two of whom are Black. His choice of interior secretary seems to be leaning toward a Native American, Congresswoman Deb Haaland, who would be the first Native American in a Cabinet position in the history of our nation. Biden would be rewarding Native Americans who helped win him Arizona with this pick. A Native American Cabinet member is long overdue.
The next few weeks will be telling, as we watch Biden fill out his Cabinet. Will Black Americans and other minority groups be remembered? We'll see if he selects people who have our interests at heart and who are strong enough to advocate for the desperate changes needed to make America a better place for all.