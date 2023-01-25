My father worked for the U.S. State Department, and I interned at that institution. I was in the Congressional Liaison Office and had top-secret status, meaning I was allowed to view some secret documents.
In my day, I would look at a document and return it immediately. I find it hard to imagine how both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden could unintentionally take home multiple top-secret documents. In the case of Trump, he knowingly kept and reviewed such documents.
Rudy Giuliani recently said that Trump offered to let him take some secret documents and he respectfully declined. Thanks Giuliani, but at this juncture in your life you should move to a cabin way out in the wilderness and just disappear. He seems to need the limelight so much that he just can’t shut up, but I digress.
Biden, a former U.S. senator and vice president, knows better than to take top-secret documents. What is most upsetting about Biden’s transgression is where these documents were found: in his office at a Washington, D.C., think tank and in his Delaware home. Neither of these locations are secure. Some documents date back to his days as a senator. So Biden kept top-secret documents for more than six years and, in some cases, as long as 14 years.
Did members of Biden’s staff pack up his office and he just never bothered to go through the boxes? If that’s the case, why did staff pack clearly marked, top-secret documents? Why did it take Biden six years to realize he had them?
In my legal mind, the case against Trump for mishandling top-secret documents was very good and I was looking forward to his indictment. The case against Biden is also looking very good. I think both should pay the consequences for potentially exposing our secrets to the world. I also blame White House staff, the CIA and FBI for letting former office holders take top secret documents. How many others have done the same that we are unaware of? Clearly, a system needs to be developed to make sure this doesn’t happen again in the future.
A special counsel was appointed for both Trump and Biden to investigate their mishandling. If you want to show the American people that justice is blind, then it seems that what you do to Trump, you must do to Biden. Will our country have two former presidents in jail at the same time? I wonder if they would have adjoining cells.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua. [OFFSET]