Let me be frank. Black people delivered the presidential nomination for Joe Biden in South Carolina, and then in every state after that.
If you recall, Biden had lost Iowa and New Hampshire; everyone said his presidential run was over. But Black people remembered that he had been in our community for years and supported Barack Obama, and we came out and delivered. To Joe Biden’s credit, he did not forget either.
His top choices for vice president were women, mainly Black women. Our future president returned the favor of Barack Obama and has selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Now, I am not going to be one of those who said I was behind Harris from the beginning. I was hoping our homegrown girl, Congresswoman Val Demings, would be selected. But I am ecstatic over the choice of Harris. She fills many boxes: She is a woman; she is Black; she is a former prosecutor; she is the daughter of a Jamaican immigrant; she is the daughter of an Indian immigrant; she is a graduate of HBCU and to my AKA sisters, yes – she is an AKA.
I have been listening to the pundits talk, some speculating that Biden had to pick someone who could take attacks and keep standing. Well, as the son of a Black woman and the husband of a Jamaican woman – let me state based on personal experience – there is nothing tougher, nothing more fierce, nothing more tender and nothing smarter than a Black Jamaican woman. I feel sorry for Vice President Pence – he is a sheep about to get shorn. He is not Harris' intellectual equal; he is not her equal in debating; he is not her equal in knowledge of government; and he is not anywhere near as tough. Trump is dirty, mean and downright nasty. Well, Trump has met his match.
Now, I wonder if we would even have a Vice President Harris but for the fact that her community supported her for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate. In our community, we have the future Harris; her name is Melba Pearson. Are we going to miss the opportunity to make history and vote in Pearson as our next state attorney? It is time for the winds of change to sweep away years of negativity and racism.