“Black and Missing,” a four-part documentary series by Geeta Gandbhir and journalist Soledad O’Brien, follows sisters-in-law and Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they fight an uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media.
The series takes on new urgency given the renewed national conversation on “missing White woman syndrome.”
“Black and Missing” debuts on HBO in back-to-back episodes on Tue. Nov. 23 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT, with the final two episodes airing in the same fashion on Wed., Nov. 24 at the same time. It may be streamed on HPO Max.
Haunted by these stories of vanished loved ones and driven by the need for attention and assistance for these forgotten women, former law enforcement officer Derrica and public relations expert Natalie operate a grassroots organization that raises awareness in communities, alerts media outlets to the plight of thousands of women and children and urges police departments to allocate more resources to this scourge.
The series includes wrenching testimony from the families and loved ones of missing women, from activists and volunteers with their own stories of loss to law officers and historians with first-hand experience in this field. It also exposes the stark disparity in the media coverage of white and Black missing persons.