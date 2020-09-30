The NAACP and Southern Christian Leadership Conference joined BlackMenVoting.com via Zoom last week to launch a voter outreach campaign aimed at increasing the turnout of Black male voters for Biden/Harris 2020.
The campaign targets Black men in Los Angeles and the battleground states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Black voter turnout declined in 2016 for the first time in 20 years and campaign operatives believe Black men may be more likely than Black women to stay home this year, but represent more untapped potential for individual candidates.
According to Pew Research Center, in 2016, 64% of eligible Black women said they voted, compared with 54% of eligible Black men. College-educated Black women were only slightly more likely than college-educated Black men to report turning out to vote in 2016 (74% vs. 71%).
White men and women were more likely to say they voted than their Black counterparts (67% of white women and 64% of white men in 2016).
Details rolled out by BlackMenVoting.com unveiled a celebrity ad campaign featuring actors Lynn Whitfield (“Greenleaf”) and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (“The Resident,” “The Cosby Show”). Other celebrity ads will be released each week leading up to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.