Democrats have been losing the battle over judges for decades, and the result is now a United States Supreme Court with six conservative judges and three liberal ones.
The reversal of Roe v. Wade was foreseeable and predictable. As a civil rights attorney, I know that I can win at the trial level but will lose if my case goes to the 11th Circuit Court, which is now very, very conservative. It doesn’t matter how meritorious my claim may be – most civil rights cases get overturned. Thus, it’s no surprise that that’s what happened with Roe v. Wade, given the current makeup of SCOTUS.
Let’s be blunt: We have two justices who were accused of sexually molesting women, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, and these accusations had no impact on their confirmations.
Amy Coney Barrett, nominated to the Supreme Court in 2020 by Donald Trump, is probably the least qualified justice put on the bench in the last 50 years. The very strong anti-abortion articles she wrote were questioned during her confirmation hearings, but at the time she simply disavowed them.
All our current justices stated under oath that they would follow what’s called “stare decisis,” or precedent. Some of them lied and waited until after they were confirmed and had the numbers to overturn the landmark abortion rights case before showing their true colors.
The fact that so many states had “trigger” laws on the books just waiting for Roe v. Wade to be overturned shows that this decision was a well-thought-out plan brought to execution.
The conservative bench is just beginning to flex its muscle. It has overturned Roe and struck down New York’s concealed carry law, making it legal to carry a firearm in public in a state with some of the toughest gun laws around. Another recent ruling now allows private Catholic and other religious schools to obtain state funding. Civil rights, voting rights, gay rights and a plethora of other basic human rights are about to be vanquished.
Justice Samuel Alito’s rationale for reversing Roe is that the right to privacy is not constitutionally guaranteed. But if we’re going to strictly follow the U.S. Constitution, then slavery is going to have to be reenacted because our founding fathers and its drafters considered a United States when slavery was flourishing. A strict interpretation of the Constitution also means that women will not be able to vote and the right to bear arms should only enjoyed by well-armed militias.
Conservatives attack “activist” judges who don’t follow precedent and don’t follow the Constitution – when that attack serves their support of the issues that they want.
No conservative is strictly following the Constitution when it comes to the “right to bear arms,” for example. “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed,” it says. If you follow that to the letter, then only people in a “regulated militia” could bear arms. We could ostensibly end the mass murders occurring in this country if we stuck to that and only allow our armed forces and National Guard to bear arms.
People need to brace themselves. Constitutional law has always been a living, breathing thing. It evolved to protect and grant people just rights. But we’re now beholden to a court that will give rights to certain constituencies and isn’t afraid to take rights away from others.
In a recent poll, more than 64% of respondents said they feel that a woman should have the right to choose an abortion. That right has been taken away, and we’ll now live in a country where the procedure is legal in some states and illegal in others. It reminds me of the pre-Civil War years, where you had slave states and free states. So if you want to be free to choose, you may have to uproot your life and set up stakes elsewhere.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.