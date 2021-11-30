I cannot claim that I knew Congresswoman Carrie Meek any better or less than her millions of other admirers, but I do recall meeting her at an event, something that created an indelible memory.
It was the early 1990s and I was involved in one of my many organizations. The congresswoman was the keynote speaker and an award recipient. She was a celebrity in the Black community, being one of just three Black congresspersons to represent the state of Florida since 1876. You’d expect that Meek might have been puffed up with pride and a bit of well-deserved self-importance over her Herculean accomplishments, but – to the contrary – she was the humblest person I had ever met.
It was the night of the big event, and I was running around trying to make sure everything was right. My wife, who was not politically active, came up to me with Meek in tow. She had no idea who she was; she simply saw an elderly woman looking for the site of the banquet. They apparently had a wonderful conversation about children, church and the community as my wife escorted her from the front of the hotel, up the escalator and to the site of the banquet.
During their entire conversation, Meek did not once mention that she was a congresswoman and the guest of honor. Rather, she spoke as a “regular person” to another regular person.
When my wife introduced me to this “nice lady” named Carrie, I advised her promptly that this nice lady was Congresswoman Meek. The introduction did not change the way my wife or Meek interacted. They ignored my pointed ID and continued their conversation about the great preaching of dynamic young pastor Victor Curry. At that moment, I guess to educate me, Meek said something that has always stuck with me: “I am a public servant, here to serve my community and to try to make things better.”
It was a profound statement and it struck me to my core. I have seen so many politicians, rap stars, actors, wealthy individuals and just self-inflated people who think they’re somehow superior because of their status, because of the clothes they wear and the cars they drive – and here was a woman who was the granddaughter of a slave and the daughter of a Georgia sharecropper, who had climbed to one of the highest seats of power in our federal government and was a self-described public servant. Meek saw herself as someone whose job it was to serve. Period. She wasn’t there to be praised and told how great she was; she didn’t care about that. She was in Congress to help her community.
In the years since that event, I have seen many politicians who pose for pictures and love the adoration, praise and accolades showered upon them, but who don’t genuinely care about their constituents until it’s time for the next election. Then they seek out the people they’ve ignored to get their votes. I have become so disenchanted with politicians that I’ve become less and less active in supporting them, because too often the person I supported – who was humble and said they wanted to support the community – quickly changed into someone brandishing a big ego who preened in the limelight.
In the ’90s there were three women who were shepherds of the African American community: Ma Range, Barbara Carey Shuler and Meek. They were mentors to many future leaders. Some felt they controlled the political scene, but in retrospect I think they were merely careful about who they endorsed and supported, as they wanted to find true public servant leaders and not merely politicians.
To this day, I have found few people who worked so hard for so many – and sought so little recognition – as the “nice lady” my wife found in the lobby who needed help finding her seat. God bless our public servant as she takes her well-deserved rest in heaven. To the Meek family, I offer my deepest condolences.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.