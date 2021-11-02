The denigration of our state university has begun as the DeSantis Republican hammer was recently made evident when the University of Florida administration prohibited three professors from providing expert testimony in a lawsuit challenging a new law that critics claim restricts voting rights.
The university said in a statement Saturday that allowing professors Dan Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin to serve as paid experts for plaintiffs challenging the law would be “adverse to the university’s interests as a state of Florida institution.”
Translation: “We've been threatened by Republicans and Gov. DeSantis with a loss of funding so we have to put our head down, say 'yes masa', and do what we’re told.”
Like universities elsewhere, UF has routinely allowed its professors to testify in cases in which they can provide expertise, and Smith has previously testified in voting rights cases in Florida. Now, suddenly it's a “conflict” because his testimony would dissent from the administration of the Florida governor.
Whatever happened to academic freedom? What happened to freedom of speech?
Two weeks ago, on the day he found out he wouldn’t be able to provide testimony, Smith tweeted an image of Hannah Arendt’s classic book “The Origins of Totalitarianism.”
We say, quite right. Arendt, who escaped Nazi Germany and is widely considered to be of the most important political thinkers of the 20th century, once said: “Under tyranny it is much easier to act than to think.” Acting without thinking clearly is exactly what UF administrators are guilty of – following DeSantis like sheep without contemplating the larger implications of their actions and cowardice.
In a letter to a university attorney, lawyers for the professors said the decision should be reversed.
“The university cannot silence the professors on matters of great public importance. These professors are citizens entitled to participate in the marketplace of ideas,” said the letter from attorneys Paul Donnelly and Conor Flynn. “These unlawful restrictions are shameful, and could very well deter top scholars from joining UF’s ranks.”
The legal director of the ACLU of Florida, writing on behalf of Smith, said the professor was acting as a private citizen and his testimony would be crucial to the public in understanding “one of their most valuable rights.”
“But perhaps most importantly, UF simply should not be looking to Governor DeSantis to decide which speech activities it will permit its employees and students to engage in,” the ACLU’s Daniel Tilley wrote to university officials.
UF said in a statement that it “has a long track record of supporting free speech” and will continue to do so, but it embarrasses itself with this recent action against its professors.
Failure to reverse course should absolutely encourage university faculty to seek employment elsewhere; scare the best and the brightest away from teaching there; and turn students off from applying to UF. If this is what they will do to faculty, imagine what they will do to students.
Ron DeSantis, aka Baby Trump, and his henchmen want to take Florida's public university system back hundreds of years. We can't let them.