The first of what will be a string of funerals started Friday. Before that, hundreds gathered last week for a candlelight vigil in Nashville, Tenn., to collectively mourn the three children and three adults who were recently killed in a shooting at a Christian school.
The ceremony for the victims of the shooting at The Covenant School was somber, as speaker after speaker read the names of the victims and offered condolences to their loved ones. First lady Jill Biden was present but did not speak. The family of Mike Hill, a 61-year-old Black custodian who was among those killed, was in attendance, including his seven children.
Sheryl Crow sang “I Shall Believe” and ended with the lyrics from a Dionne Warwick song, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.” Margo Price sang an a cappella version of “Tears of Rage.” And Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show led the crowd in the Christian hymn “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” which brought many to tears.
But the cycle is unlikely to ever be broken. President Joe Biden’s repeated calls for an assault weapons ban continue to fall flat. Less than a year after Biden signed a sweeping bipartisan gun law – the most significant legislative response to gun violence in decades – the tally of mass shootings in the U.S. is only growing. Five have died at a nightclub in Colorado. Eleven were killed at a dance hall in California. And now three 9-year-olds and three adults were shot and killed at an elementary school.
We’ve had 13 shootings in K-12 school properties this year that resulted in injuries or deaths. We’ve experienced 157 such shootings in five years, with 51 school shootings last year, the most in a single year since Education Week began tracking such incidents in 2018. This, of course, doesn’t count all of the recent deadly shootings on college campuses.
We can scream “Children are dying!” from the rooftops all day and Republicans could give a damn.
On April 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation into law that allows Florida gun owners to carry concealed loaded weapons without a permit. On July 1 Florida will become the 26th state to enact such legislation.
“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” DeSantis said with pride at the bill signing.
Congratulations, Gov. DeSantis. You just sentenced more children to death. Never mind that Florida is where the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting took place on a particularly bloody Valentine’s Day in 2018.
Let’s remember for future reference that DeSantis thinks drag shows are more of a threat to children than guns, that an AP class about Black history is more damaging to children’s psyches than lockdown drills and that masks to protect children from getting sick during a pandemic are more dangerous than untold numbers of people freely walking around armed. And a trans girl going into a girls’ bathroom at her school to urinate behind a stall door? He thinks that’s an abomination, and he equally despises women making their own family planning decisions.
Let’s not forget that this is the man who everyone expects will soon declare his Republican candidacy for president.
The best thing we can say about DeSantis that we can’t also say about Donald Trump is that he hasn’t cheated on his wife or paid an adult film star hush money to keep their encounter under wraps – that we know of.
That’s an egregiously low bar.
Speaking of Trump, before the disgraced former president was indicted, he went on a rant about DeSantis saying, “In Education, Florida ranks among the worst in the country and on crime statistics, Florida ranked third worst in murder, third worst in rape and third worst in aggravated assault.”
Thanks, Donald, we know. And now more children will die, too.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times and the Biscayne Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.