On Sunday, morning March 22, as I drove to church, I noticed how empty many church parking lots were because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It made me ponder the question,” How many people truly have faith in God and trust and believe His word?”
There were a few churches that I drove by demonstrated a presence that would have never revealed that there was a coronavirus affecting the world. The doors of the churches were open and their parking lots were full as though it were a regular Sunday morning service.
It made me proud just to see those churches open their doors and have their parking lots full with their membership rejoicing in the Lord. However, a majority of churches on yesterday used live streaming to broadcast their services, and many did so with just a few people contributing to the technology, music and ministerial departments to ensure those broadcast were successful.
Many of the churches attracted a large congregation because people longed to hear a message from God and what the Man of God (preacher) had to say. I drove back home beaming with pride and reflected on all of the churches that were open and those that were live streaming. So many accomplished what normally, many of the churches would not, if the world was not in turmoil and COVID-19 not existed.
Now, most folks — especially in the church world ─ might say, “It is a sign or an act of disobedience” for the churches that held regular service as if there were no pestilence in the land. They would then recite the scripture, “Obey them that have the rule over you and submit yourselves: for they watch your souls as they must give account that they may do it with joy and not with grief: for that is unprofitable for you.” Hebrew 13:7 (KJV)
In all honesty, they would be right. Another scripture was revealed to me from the Exodus 11-12:12-14. It tell how God told Moses to tell the children of Israel to mark their doors with blood so that when He passes by, the blood will be a sign were the children of Israel were.
Isaiah 26:20 (NIV) states, “Go My People enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you hide (quarantine) yourselves for a little while until his wrath (indignation) has passed by.”
This scripture is similar to the Passover scripture but includes the entire body of the human race because Christ died for all of our sins. In my sanctified imagination, I don't believe that those who are in and of the world truly understand how God is working and revealing himself through the scriptures of the prophets during this pandemic.
I have heard President Trump and other government, elected-officials instruct the world tell us to utilize all type of sanitizers; limit our gatherings; take all precautions concerning our health, safety and wellbeing. But, I have yet to hear any of the world's leaders in all of their many press conferences say, “Pray.”
The Bible declares, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14.
People of God, it is time to pray regardless of what they don’t say.