On Sunday morning, April 19, I received a phone call letting me know that former Miami-Dade County District 2 Commissioner Dorrin "Gov / Governor" Rolle had transitioned from his earthly tabernacle to be with Lord. When most of the people that I've spoken to over the last ten years think about Rolle they associate him with the closing of the James E. Scott Community Association (JESCA) and the tearing down of the James E. Scott Housing Complex (Scott Projects) through the Hope VI program.
I've often said to people that I've spoken with over the years that frown upon hearing his name that “You can associate him with it but you can't blame him for it.” I can still remember the solemn Saturday morning as the casket of his beloved wife Judith “Judge Judy” Rolle was being taken out of New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church. We locked eyes and he was pretty much shocked to see me at his wife's funeral. He shook my hand as he walked out the door with the funeral procession with the beleaguered look on his face as to why was I at his wife's funeral?
What Rolle found out in a two and half hour conversation at MLK restaurant years later in 2015, was that my God brother, Levite "DJ" Johnson, introduced me to his wife. As an elected official, Rolle thought that I didn't have any respect for him. He thought that when the brothers of the same mind were protesting county projects in his district, and the editorials I wrote in the early 2000s for the Miami Times, were penned just to antagonize him. This is the common thought of most elected officials whose names appear in the Word on the Street column – and which is so far from the truth.
It is one thing to be an advocate for your community, but it's another thing when you are advocating for your community and you're being used as an elected official. What Rolle would later find out is that it’s the very same people that you are close with and think that they have your back that will cross you. Rolle took the blame for the failure of JESCA because he was the organization’s former president and CEO. He took the blame with Hope VI Scott Project’s fiasco after former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meeks threw him under the bus and blamed him at a “house of lies” town hall meeting in Overtown at the Lyric Theatre.
He took and got the blame from some angry clergy men for telling them the truth about a “City of Gold” they wanted to incorporate. The boundaries that were chosen for the city didn't have a sufficient enough tax base that would sustain the city. So when he told them that the boundaries would not be sufficient for a city they crossed him and then chose to endorse his opponent at that time which was then candidate and now Miami-Dade County District 2 Commissioner and mayoral candidate Jean Monestime.
I remember sitting in a meeting in April, 2015 at the Gwen Cherry YET center between the annexation committee and the incorporation committee in which myself, Rolle, Mack Samuel and others were debating over incorporation or annexation and at the end of the meeting all of those who had helped to cross Rolle after he told them as a district commissioner, the information that you just read above about that wasn't no tax base then begin to realize the mistake that they had made by getting him elected out of office. He took the blame as the district commissioner but it wasn’t his fault. Rolle was getting crossed from the very same people that he trusted and helped personally and professionally. But just like Christ, Rolle took the blame and didn't say anything. And it wasn’t even his fault.