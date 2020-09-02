COVID-19 has impacted students in primary, secondary and postsecondary school. Each level of schooling has a unique set of problems.
I have two brothers in primary school and another in postsecondary school. For primary school students, schools provide a structured routine, social interaction and exposure to the world. Children thrive on structure and routine. Parents will have to find a way for children to go to school online and go to work. This is very difficult for people with children in primary school. It is hard for children to focus in school; imagine how hard it is to get them to focus at home. A child’s ability to socialize and make friends is also impacted. Even more so for children with no siblings. Lastly, children will have less of a hands-on opportunity to learn about the world. Children go on field trips to learn about life and diversity.
Postsecondary schools have their own problems to deal with. On one hand, current students are worried about adjusting to online classes. On the other, students may not be able to take classes because of limited access to technology and learning abilities. Not all students have access to the internet and computers, nor do they have the same learning capabilities.
Prospective/transfer/first-time students also have their own set of problems. The pandemic has drawn out the review of college applications, which delays acceptance letters. Without those letters, students cannot apply for financial aid at their college of choice, apply for housing or look for employment. These topics are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the effects of COVID-19 on student life in primary, secondary and postsecondary school.
The school systems were not prepared for the pandemic or the consequential national quarantine and shutdown. This situation has impacted many generations of students.
Jaclelyn Pacheco
Miami Gardens