Dear Editor,
These dates chronicle significant events in our nation’s history: April 12, 1961, Dec. 7, 1941, Sept. 11, 2001 and Nov. 8, 2016. The first date referenced the beginning of the Civil War, which was fought to preserve the Union, and thus ended slavery. The second and third respectively denotes the bombing of Pearl Harbor and terrorists flying airliners into the twin towers. Regrettably, thousands of people lost their lives. Yet, the fourth date, which marks the election of America’s 45th, President Donald Trump, may prove to be more horrific than the others combined.
Trump has managed to strip some Republican members in Congress of their integrity and has sought to significantly negate the ability of the House to hold him accountable. As a serial liar, he intentionally distorts the truth for political persuasion. He governs as though he’s a mafia godfather and William Barr is his consigliere, rather than America’s attorney general.
Fortunately, the Founding Fathers envisioned the need to protect the nation from officials, including a president, who were unfit for office. Thus, Article II, Section 4, was included in the Constitution.
The House in order to determine if Articles of impeachment were warranted, sought answers through hearings to the following: 1) Did the president abuse his powers during his June 25th, “perfect,” phone call to Ukraine’s president, which included an audible/recorded request for a favor? This “favor” required the announcement of an investigation of Hunter Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden, his possible 2020, presidential opponent; 2) Did the actions of the president seriously damage/violate a fundamental cornerstone, (free public elections and no solicitation of interference from a foreign government), of the Constitution? and 3) Did the president initiate actions to obstruct the House’s constitutional authority to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch?
Because the answer was yes to each of the three questions, the House did not because of any fears abdicate its constitutional responsibilities. It voted to impeach this president for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
Trump’s trial by the Senate will represent a crucial time for America’s Republic. Will America remain a Republic or become Trump’s empire? Senators have a “tool,” Article II, Sec. 4, of the Constitution. However, will John Roberts, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, knowingly give the oath to Sen. Mitch McConnell and the other senators who have already admitted to strategizing with the president to shield him from justice? If so, he too could be considered a co-conspirator in this kangaroo court. The Constitution requires a two-thirds supermajority vote by the Senate to convict to remove a president from office.
Further, Trump’s foreign policy of assassinations could be trending our nation toward World War III. His use of diversionary tactics to possibly distract attention from his pending impeachment trial is calculating and dangerous. Yet, even scarier, new information alleges Barr, along with others and even some elected Officials, played a role in Trump’s Ukraine’s scheme. If others were involved, this constitutes use of an organized syndicate to conduct nefarious activities.
Sadly, our Founding Fathers with all of their infinite wisdom had no idea that senators could be stripped of their integrity and support tribal ideologies, rather than the interest of the nation.
John Johnson II
Miramar
Sincerely,
Veronica Harris
Miami Gardens