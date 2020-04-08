Who and where is Dr. Terrence Tumpey? Tumpey was a microbiologist research scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia. Who in 2005, was authorized by then-CDC director Dr. Julie Gerberding to use reverse genetics to reconstruct the 1918 H1N1 influenza virus better known as the ‘Spanish Flu.”
It is estimated that about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population became infected with this virus. The number of the deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States during the pandemic of 1918.
Tumpey had special clearance from the Department of Justice and was the only person in the C.D.C., or anywhere else, authorized to handle this particular agent: a synthesized version of an influenza virus that a century before that killed at least 50 million people. Since the turn of the 20th century there have been two other flu pandemics that have since occurred after the 1918 pandemic. They two other pandemics occurred in 1957-58 H2N2virus that killed two million people and in 1968 the H3N3virus that killed 700,000 people claiming most of their victims among the young, the old and the weak.
The mortality rate of the 1918 pandemic demographic was and is the same in people younger than 5 years old, 20-40 years old, and 65 years and older in 2020. The high mortality rate in healthy people, including those in the 20-40 year age group, was and is a unique feature of this pandemic and again the same in 2020.
Doesn’t that sound familiar? Now, it has also said that COVID-19 & the “Spanish Flu” allegedly have no direct correlation but, I beg to differ; both have the similar symptoms and are viral infections. With no vaccine to protect against influenza infection and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections that can be associated with influenza infections, control efforts worldwide were limited to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, and limitations of public gatherings, which were unevenly applied. Again, is it me or does the 1918 pandemic sound familiar to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic?
With Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez at the helm, it's no surprise that a study to randomly test public citizens throughout Miami-Dade County is underway. Random is never a word fairly applied to Black America with regard to anything substantial, resulting in equitable outcomes or that skirts disparity. The occasion of this testing project, the timing, process and validity of potential outcomes makes me cry out “Foul.” And that is directed to all who conceptualized the idea but chose to not include representative voices from the Black medical community or the county level.
From the strategic placement of pop-up hospitals in the urban core to people being administered a rapid blood antibody test with no proven efficacy for definitive coronavirus infection, the mayor’s core motives just do not make good sense to my intellect or conscience, both of which have always served the best interest of the Black community.
So, with every government in the entire world mandating citizens to obey curfews, self-quarantine and vital businesses being shutdown, the end result is the collapse of world economies. Welcome to what resembles the New World Order, and you can rest assure that the ultimate leader at the helm is still God. The entire world is in turmoil, but God is in control.