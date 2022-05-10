Democrats are somehow surprised and shocked that a Republican majority Supreme Court is going to overturn Roe v. Wade. For some reason, they believe Republican Supreme Court nominees when they testify that they would follow stare decisis and not overturn the landmark 1973 decision. For the record, all of those judges lied to you. Now what you going to do? What can you do?
Republicans knew that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. To date in 2022, 500 pieces of legislation have been passed attacking abortion in various states. In some states, legislation is ready to be unleashed when Roe v. Wade is pitched. Obviously, numerous Republican-led states knew Roe would be out and have been drafting and passing legislation in anticipation. The Supreme Court is now 6-3 Republican, so even if Justice Roberts has a moment of conscience, the other staunch conservative justices can pass anything they want on a 5-4 vote.
Democrats, liberals, women and pro-choice people are all aghast that Roe v. Wade is about to be overturned. Why? I can only think that these people are naïve, ignorant or stupid. The Republican agenda has been a long-term strategy to pack the bench. They have been doing this for decades.
Mitch McConnel intentionally blocked a President Barack Obama Supreme Court nominee because he did not want Obama to put two nominees on the bench. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have retired when Democrats had a majority in the House and Senate. In not doing so, she gave Republicans a liberal seat. Democrats let this happen and made some mewing noises but did nothing.
Democrats have no long-term strategy. We are not as conniving or Machiavellian as Republicans, which is why they keep eating Democrats for breakfast.
Will the overturning of Roe make women vote in droves and support Democrats? Probably not enough to save the slim Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. It means there will probably be a federal law in our future banning abortion in all 50 states. Liberal states like New York, California and Washington will not be able to serve as a haven for those with the resources to travel for an abortion.
Let me be blunt: The new anti-abortion laws are going to hit the poorest and least financially able to support children the most. Yes, Black and brown women are going to be forced to have children or face criminal sentences in places like Louisiana, which has legislation ready to be enacted that will make it a felony to have an abortion, akin to murdering someone with a gun.
Louisiana has the highest maternal death rate in the country – 58.1 maternal fatalities out of 100,000 births. This maternal mortality rate is higher than most Third World countries. And yes, you guessed it, most of the pregnant women who are dying are Black. Republicans’ assertion of “right to life” is not as important when it comes to pregnant Black women. Louisiana should probably focus on saving pregnant woman instead of making women face 10-year prison sentences for having an abortion.
Former President Donald Trump was the white backlash to America’s first Black president. We are now in a period when many white people want to “Make America Great Again.” That is code for making sure they stay in control. That’s why we’ve seen a slew of laws that make voting harder, especially for minorities and poor people.
If you study history, after the Civil War, there was a brief period during reconstruction when Black people started to make political and economic gains. This was too much to bear for the South, so Jim Crow and segregation laws were enacted, and we suffered for just under 100 years under American apartheid.
It’s only been since 1964 that we’ve made any great gains. It was too much for Trump and his MAGA supporters and they have come back with a vengeance. There are now more racist attacks on Blacks, Jews and Hispanics. There are more laws in place to eliminate policies that helped level the playing field, like affirmative action, diversity and inclusion laws. Whatever gains we’ve made during the last 50 years, in my mind, will be gone in the next 10.
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is stripping the state of two Black congressional seats. We will be back to pre-1964 when we had separate but equal. Our end is coming if we do not stand up to vote and elect politicians who will not simply sit in legislative chambers and do nothing. Ultimately, our own demise is in our hands.
DeSantis, a Trump wannabe, won the governorship by 80,000 votes over Andrew Gillum. We could find that many votes among Black voters in South Florida alone, and could triple that amount if we looked at Black voters statewide. We did not turn out and we let a tyrannical racist become our governor. This is our fault. I am hoping that Democrats will stop being naïve and start playing hardball politics, just like Republicans.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.