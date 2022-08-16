In a shocking turn of events, elected State Attorney Andrew Warren of Hillsborough County (Tampa) was recently suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his statements regarding abortion. This is something that should alarm us all.
Warren signed on to a letter, along with nearly 100 other elected prosecutors around the country, stating that they will not use the limited resources of their offices to pursue criminal charges against those seeking or providing abortions. In doing so, they were shedding light on an unjust law.
Many were recently horrified to learn of the 10-year-old who was sexually assaulted and whose doctor came under fire for providing her an abortion in Indiana. As of July 1 in Florida, abortion is banned after 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking. To be clear – not one arrest has been made in Florida since this bill went into effect; additionally, there are five lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the 15-week ban.
As much as abortion is a hot topic since the overturn of Roe v. Wade this summer, there are very real practical considerations for prosecutors. If a prosecutor’s office is going to focus on prosecuting people who seek or provide abortions, what other types of cases will be pushed to the side? Sexual assaults? Murders? Carjackings?
Prosecutors’ offices have traditionally struggled with staffing due to low pay, long hours, seeing the trauma of victims/survivors up close and now, potential daily exposure to COVID-19. Having done the job for nearly 20 years, I can attest to each of these aspects being a struggle.
With the increasing strength of the job market, many young attorneys and administrative staff are opting for positions that pay double and allow for remote work, resulting in prosecutors’ offices around the country being severely understaffed. Under these circumstances, where should an office focus its attention? On a medical decision that is between a family, its medical team and their higher power? Or on crimes that affect the health and safety of our communities?
It’s the same issue we all face every day at home in balancing our budget. If you bring home $3,000 per month, you have to make decisions on what is a necessity and what is not. Elected officials do the same prioritizing with their budgets.
A governor has the power to remove an elected official for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, habitual drunkenness, incompetence or permanent inability to perform official duties. A good example would be District Attorney Jackie Johnson using her position to delay the arrest of the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. This is the type of scenario the law is designed for – not differences in political opinion.
Prosecutors have vast discretion on the types of cases they will pursue and must answer to the voters as to whether or not justice is moving in the right direction. In Tampa, Warren was one of the first state attorneys in Florida to release a public dashboard to let the community know how justice is working in their county. His office just exonerated an innocent man and found the actual killers to bring closure to the victim’s family. The voters elected Warren twice, fully knowing his views as well as his record.
At the end of the day, it's up to the voters to decide who should represent them, via the ballot box. Overriding the will of the voters sets a dangerous precedent and should only be done in the most extreme of circumstances, not at a whim or for political theater. It’s about checks and balances, ensuring that the peoples’ vote is respected and giving elected officials the ability to pursue their work without fear of retaliation over politics.
Melba Pearson is an attorney specializing in civil rights and criminal justice policy. She is the president of the National Black Prosecutors Association Foundation and co-chair of the American Bar Association Prosecution Function Committee.