Federal officials announced that they will investigate the Memphis Police Department’s policies on the use of force, prompting many advocates to credit body cams on officers for outing the cops that bludgeoned Memphis resident Tyre Nichols.
Without body cams and the relatively speedy release of the grotesque footage of the Nichols assault, the five cops that beat him almost certainly would have walked free, they argue.
This is a false hope.
The blunt truth is that body cams are a colossal failure in curbing police violence. Police killings hit a record high in 2022, and despite the widespread public impression that most U.S. police departments now require body cams on officers, most don’t – only seven states require their use.
The Memphis Police Department was an anomaly in promptly releasing body cam footage. Most police departments still don’t release footage instantly or on a timely basis.
The presumption has always been that when cops know they are being filmed and their actions are being documented, they will be far less violent, abusive or trigger-happy. This hasn’t been the case. There’s far more to the use of body cams than simply clamping one on the lapel or collar of an officer. There’s the matter of what a body cam can and cannot do, or even should be expected to do.
Contrary to widespread belief, few police-citizen encounters involve use of force and only a small fraction of police calls involve felony stops or arrests. A body camera has little practical value there. Its main function, then, is to document encounters that involve the potential use of force. That is, to provide a neutral perspective of what happened and to avoid the “he said, she said” about how and why a use-of-force tragedy happened. But that may not be the case.
For example, in the infamous trial of the four LAPD officers who beat Black motorist Rodney King in 1991, defense attorneys consistently emphasized that the video of the beating did not give a complete picture of what happened.
They skillfully argued that the camera didn’t show King’s alleged aggressive behavior toward officers before the beating commenced, or that the amount of force officers used was reasonable and necessary to subdue the supposedly combative King. The predominately white jury in the state trial bought that argument and the four white officers were acquitted of most charges, sparking six days of rioting that led to 63 people being killed, nearly 2,400 injured and $1 billion in property damage.
In subsequent trials where police officers have been videotaped using excessive force, their defense attorneys also have argued that the camera captured only part of the picture.
A body camera has a similar practical hitch; it records only what’s in front of the officer. If the officer turns his body, is walking or running, and there are different angles in the encounter, it won’t give an accurate picture of the full encounter.
Besides that, the so-called “blue wall” also can render the use of body cams questionable, if not almost useless, in reducing police violence. The Memphis officers who beat Nichols wore body cams, had them turned on and knew they were being filmed. There was no effort by police officials to doctor the footage or drag their feet on timely release. Yet they still acted with reckless and hideous brutality in assaulting Nichols.
Why? Because they likely were confident that footage of their wanton violence would not be enough to get them into hot water with department execs. They likely believed that the protective culture of policing – coupled with the ingrained public belief that officers should get the benefit of the doubt in controversial or dubious actions – would shield them.
In the Nichols case, thankfully, it did not.
Prosecution of police officers who use excessive force, however, is still extremely rare. That includes many of the officers who commit their questionable acts while outfitted with body cams.
Many police departments that require body cams on officers have not made clear how the footage will be used or when released. This remains a judgment call that officials must make when there is a controversial use-of-force encounter captured on body cams. These questions come into play: Did it show all? Was there more? How will the action be interpreted? Who will decide on the merit of the interpretation?
Police officials everywhere publicly pledge accountability and transparency. They certainly do not want the nightmare of having to endlessly defend their departments from charges of excessive force. But from the evidence to date, body cams have done little to stop that from happening.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson, an author and political analyst, is the host of the weekly “Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show” on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network. His column appears occasionally in several Black newspapers in the U.S., including The Miami Times.