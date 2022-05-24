President Joe Biden just unveiled an ambitious public-private collaboration to make high-speed internet service free for millions of low-income families across the country. Broadband providers’ lower prices and higher speeds, paired with the infrastructure bill’s new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), together ensure that every American can afford to join the digital age. It’s a huge step forward. But if we expect free service alone to close Florida’s digital divide, we’ll be bitterly disappointed.
One in three households across Miami-Dade County (and 1 in 4 across Broward) don’t have a home internet connection. Not for lack of infrastructure: Fast networks reach almost every home and business in our area. But even after years of low-income discount programs from providers, punctuated by the innovative Miami Connected program offering free home internet to students in need during the pandemic, a huge share of our neighbors still aren’t connected to these networks.
Unless we understand why – and are willing to invest in solutions that tackle the full breadth of the challenge – we’ll end up squandering this once-in-a-generation chance to build a more equitable and inclusive future for our state.
The truth is that Florida’s digital divide has always been more complicated than just dollars and cents. To be sure, many low-income households have struggled with the cost of monthly service, which is why the ACP is such a game-changer.
But even with this barrier now knocked down, others remain.
One-third of adults don’t have even basic computer skills. One in five have no computer or tablet at home with which to connect. One recent study showed 15% of unconnected adults said that housing-related issues kept them from signing up. And while 11 million households have already signed up for the ACP, a huge number of eligible families are still not even aware the program exists.
These are all solvable challenges, but they’ll require serious investments – plus buy-in from local community organizations and institutions on the ground in our neighborhoods. Start with our public schools, for example.
Every family that qualifies for free school breakfasts and lunches also qualifies for the ACP, so teachers and principals can be the first line of offense helping educate parents about how and where to sign up for the program. Let’s send flyers home in kids’ backpacks, and hold sign-up sessions in school gyms on evenings or weekends.
At the same time, we need to update our schools’ curricula and lesson plans to emphasize digital preparedness. Every student graduating from high school needs the digital literacy and technical skills to fully participate in tomorrow’s digital workforce.
We need a parallel effort for adult learners as well. Libraries, community centers, churches and other local institutions can host digital skills training sessions and courses to help disconnected neighbors learn the basics and build confidence to get online.
A big part of the challenge is explaining not just how, but why, it’s worth the time and effort to connect. A surprising 71% of unconnected adults say they’re just not interested in signing up, reflecting the disillusionment of too many in our community who’ve been left behind and cut off as the world moved online. Changing these perceptions will take one-on-one outreach, trust-building and persuasion – the kind of work that can’t be done from behind a think tank conference table or a legislative lectern.
All of these initiatives will have a price tag: resources to hire staff, develop lesson plans and train a corps of digital navigators to lead community outreach. Fortunately, the bipartisan infrastructure plan will send Florida billions of dollars in broadband funding. And while a big chunk of that will be spent on broadband infrastructure in rural communities, we need to prioritize some of these funds for broadband adoption in urban areas as well.
We can accomplish both goals, as long as we’re smart about setting priorities, avoiding duplicative waste and demanding accountability. We just need to avoid the trap of believing that building more networks – and even offering service for free – will magically heal the larger set of sociological dynamics undercutting sign-ups.
We finally have the funding and the vision to close Florida’s digital divide. Now we just need to roll up our sleeves to do the hard work of helping our neighbors get connected.
Sen. Shevrin D. “Shev” Jones, D-Miami Gardens, represents District 35 in the Florida State Senate and serves as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Education.