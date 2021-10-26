Election Day is coming, but the polls are expected to be thin. In these off-year, nonpartisan, municipal elections, history shows only a handful of residents will be inspired to get off the couch. According to the Miami Herald, as few as one in nine eligible voters will do their civic duty. This is a mistake.
This is when mayors and commissioners who make major decisions – like setting taxes, passing laws and hiring police – are elected. Do you really want those decisions to be made by a fraction of the voting base?
We regret that Frances Suarez didn't attract stronger opposition, but District 5 voters have a critical decision to make in selecting a city commissioner. In a government dominated by Cuban American men who will ignore the Black community at every turn if the District 5 seat isn’t held by formidable representation, we have everything to lose by sitting out the election. The race has attracted solid candidates, but don't let your neighbor have an outsized role in the decision without your vote.
Biscayne Gardens residents will decide if they should incorporate as Miami-Dade’s 35th city. Residents in the District 20 congressional race will pick who will represent them in Washington, D.C., filling the vacancy left by the departed Alcee Hastings. The stakes couldn't be higher.
What happens when people fail to exercise their constitutional right to vote?
Often, the campaign that drives the most seniors to the polls wins. This has zero to do with the best person for the job getting elected. When elections are won this way instead of on the issues, politicians get arrogant. They know they gamed the system and are emboldened to do whatever they want because there is no one to hold them accountable. A fine example is Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, a career bully up for reelection who is Trumpier than Trump.
Elections are held so that we, the voters, are able to hold our elected officials accountable. When we don't vote that accountability is thrown away. The fear of being tossed out of office in the next election should shadow politicians daily, but voter apathy fails to keep that fire burning. It's what opens the door to corruption in government.
So if you don't vote, don't complain about the state of affairs in your city or neighborhood, for you'll have nobody to blame but yourself. Better to get out and vote – and bring your friends and family, too.