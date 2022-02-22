Black philanthropy is not a trend. It’s a characteristic feature of Black culture and communities. Events that force wide attention to ongoing realities of racial inequity and injustice reveal again Black philanthropy’s long-standing tenacity and galvanize a new generation of leadership. The eco-system in Miami, as nationally, reflects this.
I am grateful to be part of an organization leading to advance and celebrate Black philanthropy, which The Miami Foundation will do online the evening of Feb. 23 with our seventh State of Black Philanthropy on the theme “build momentum.” And I’m thankful to my collective of colleagues driving Black philanthropy to help expand on what I’ve seen, to help me illustrate what is happening and changing on the ground and moving needles.
What is happening is building powerfully on the deep traditions of Black philanthropy as uniquely rooted in being self-reliant, innovative, mutually supportive, building on-ramps and positivity in Black people’s identity.
What is changing is that there are more Black leaders at the forefront driving self-determination. Black philanthropy is not looking to mimic the more traditional individual wealth-based model, but to transform it.
A new generation is building assets in a wide array of careers and as entrepreneurs, and leveraging elevated leadership roles in foundations and corporations that afford them influence over resources and how they are used.
And from the forefront they are centering movement forward on the rich value of Black perspectives, experiences, collective community, unique solutions and aspirations.
The Black Philanthropy Fund, which leverages giving through Miami Foundation’s annual Give Miami Day event, exemplifies the collective. Created by local Black philanthropists, it amplifies their individual resources by tapping collective networks – inclusive of but not exclusive to Black giving – to celebrate and continue the legacy of generosity, leadership and mutual respect, and support work being done in and for Black communities.
Black-led philanthropy is prioritizing, finding and investing in the core operating capacity of Black-led groups that are crafting solutions based on their roots of being embedded in community, lived experience and insight.
The Carrie Meek Foundation created Mobilize Grants to push beyond simply funding needs to prioritize mobilizing residents in Black communities around self-determined solutions. They dug deep for smaller groups with large community currency in nuanced knowledge, trust and relationships. So many of these groups by virtue of being unknown or under-resourced in capacity are locked out of traditional funding sources. The pattern is similar for Black-led groups doing sustained racial equity and justice systemic change work, which has been a focus of The Miami Foundation’s Racial Equity Fund.
Black leaders are redefining narratives in philanthropy that have been harmful. Driving this culture shift is BMe Community, birthed in Miami in 2013 as a national network of grassroots leaders, social innovators and donors committed to investing in and building upon Black aspirations and contributions to all of society. They are moving foundations to a focus on asset-framing, not stigma. This means defining people first by their aspirations, not by the social challenges confronting them, and focusing on fulfilling aspirations rather than merely solving problems. Those transforming how they work to adopt this approach range from Miami’s own Ayiti Community Trust to a growing list of the nation’s largest foundations.
Sustaining and accelerating momentum is essential and there a couple of key factors that can help.
Bridging gaps
Much has been written about vast resources flowing from major corporations and foundations after the murder of George Floyd. Yet I hear and see over and over that Black-led, racial equity and justice groups – disparity under-resourced – don’t see it coming their way. And I hear mainstream funders say, “I don’t know them.” We must find ways to get groups on the radar and agenda of these wider resources.
As part of Miami Foundation’s 2022 State of Black Philanthropy, we are launching a Racial Equity Video Anthology on our website, a collection about local groups in their voices that we hope will elevate visibility of their work and value.
Investing for the long term
Acceleration cannot happen without the transformation of the larger field of philanthropy. It is organized around short-term cycles, program-centric prescriptions defined by the funder and processes that serves their needs. Community solutions and long-term change are rooted in communities having strong groups serving their interests with the capacity to be resources for the long haul.
More funders will need to follow the lead of Black philanthropy and foundations historically focused on racial justice and equity work – investing trust and flexible funds that make groups stronger, not just making grants for short-term programs.
Black philanthropy is the leading edge – leading toward re-grounding philanthropy in its original roots as “love of humanity.” Re-broadening its intention to be about giving time, talent and treasure. It’s pointing a powerful way forward, not just for Black-led efforts, but for creating solutions that will benefit all of society.
Charisse Grant is the senior vice president and strategy advisor at The Miami Foundation. She is a board member of the Florida Philanthropic Network, amember of Leadership Florida Class XXIX, an International Women’s Forum Fellow, and served on The Children’s Trust and City of Miami Bond Oversight boards and as a volunteer teacher in Namibia.