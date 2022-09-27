For those who monitor what’s going on at the Miami City Commission, whiplash is a regular side effect.
On Sept. 13, commissioners voted to change the city charter so it could stage a coup. It wanted to throw out the entire Black board of trustees of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust and take it over. Chief architect of this plan was none other than Chairwoman Christine King, the city’s only Black commissioner.
That King thought this could possibly fly in the Black community is beyond any measure of reality, and even exceeds some of the more sinister plans proposed by fellow Commissioner Joe Carollo that she’s signed onto in her weak attempts to get along in the city’s Trumpish good ol’ boys club.
The hostile takeover threat – made just weeks after the chair of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust publicly complained about the city’s myopic plan to move homeless people to the key – was based on an unfinished audit that called out some insufficiencies in the trust’s operation. That partial audit has only been seen by a few, including Commissioner Ken Russell, who said there is no evidence of financial mismanagement.
By the Sept. 22 budget hearing, 91-year-old Black historic preservationist Enid C. Pinkney trotted in to give commissioners a piece of her mind and King was singing a different tune. King said she’s now working with the trust’s chairman, N. Patrick Range II, to realize the park’s dream of building a museum celebrating contributions made by Black individuals to the area.
By the end of the meeting, the organization’s meager budget was doubled to $600,000. Time to get that neck brace out.
While all looks rosy now, don’t be fooled – Carollo is bruising. He voted against the park’s budget increase and said it would do better if he was in charge. A second vote on tossing out every member of the trust’s all-Black board is coming in October, and Carollo doesn’t care how racist those optics are. The Black community needs to come out in force.
What Carollo really wants is to get his hands into a $20.5 million cookie jar. That’s how much county bond funding is waiting for construction of the proposed Black history museum and cultural complex in Virginia Key Beach Park. It’s been sitting there for 20 years because the city hasn’t proven that it could pay for the facility’s operation, or maybe it just hasn’t bothered.
That alone is a disgrace, and it should be a rallying cry for the Black community to rise up and demand that commissioners make an unwavering commitment to operating a Black history museum forevermore, with a Black board at the helm.