Tampa was the center of Florida politics over the weekend. The Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue conference and the conservative Mom's for Liberty national summit drew hundreds as they dueled for attention.
U.S. Senate candidate, Congresswoman Val Demings, electrified the crowd on Saturday, then announced on Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
The question of how to take out Ron DeSantis repeatedly came up in one caucus meeting and conversation after another in the corridors of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Tampa.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist set up booths across from each other and worked the same rooms. They made appearances at a series of caucus gatherings, pitching themselves to the party’s diverse coalition, and delivered speeches during an evening gala.
Also notable was a session titled Black Leadership Engagement, which attracted a diverse group of Black elected officials, candidates and activists from across the state, including many from South Florida.
The Miami Times was inspired to see the party faithful working to turn more of Florida from red and purple to true blue.