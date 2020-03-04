Voting rights. Segregation. Criminal justice reform. For more than a century, the civil rights movement has taken on the inequities that divide and disfigure American society. Now the green building sector has joined the fronts of struggle for access and equity.
Why?
The green building sector is transforming the places in which we live, work and gather. Sustainable buildings, defined by certification programs like LEED, promote the health and wellbeing of building occupants while minimizing climate change and pollution. For some people.
This wave of better building practices has yet to fully reach the people suffering the most from buildings that are unsafe, unhealthy, unaffordable and unsustainable. What’s worse, the sustainable building sector is an insider’s club with a serious diversity problem. Whether it’s as policy makers, advocates, architects, contractors, or even in the construction workforce, the most impacted communities are underrepresented in the design and construction of sustainable buildings. According to the National Organization of Minority Architects, less than 2 percent of registered architects are Black, and less than 0.4% are Black women. Green building is a huge growth industry, but communities of color are not yet positioned to fully benefit from it.
When we decided to establish our new headquarters as a living building and began to explore what it takes to do so, we saw the problem firsthand at meetings of green building organizations. We were struck by just how homogenous some of those spaces were in terms of race, with a significant dearth of people of color engaged in these discussions. We juxtaposed this against what we knew to be true: Communities of color and low-income communities are more likely to be in sick buildings, whether it’s mold, lead, asbestos or radon. We are more likely to be in the least energy-efficient buildings, and that is reflected in the fact that we pay the highest proportion of our income for electricity. And we are more likely to be in the least disaster-resilient buildings, with homes in floodplains or without reinforcement.
That’s why the NAACP recently launched the Centering Equity in the Sustainable Building Sector (CESBS) Initiative, pushing forward civil rights in this critical (if unexpected) new sphere. The NAACP will define and articulate an agenda for an equitable green building sector, using its Baltimore headquarters as a living laboratory for this concept. Through this effort, the NAACP will develop a replicable model for centering equity in all aspects of sustainable, healthy, safe, and regenerative buildings.
So, what would an equitable green building sector look like? It would advance community-wide transition, not just a few green buildings in isolation. Sustainability would be seen as a basic necessity – not a luxury item — in any building project. Low-income communities, communities of color, and women would be at the heart of a better building industry, supported by more inclusive education and professional development pathways.
Fundamentally, sustainability without equity will merely sustain inequity. The Civil Rights movement has a critical role to play in creating a sustainable building sector that is both green and just – for the benefit of our families, our communities, the economy and the planet.