Much like Vladimir Putin, Adolf Hitler was intent on expanding his power and territory. The English and French hoped diplomacy would appease Hitler and avoid war, but they were wrong. Hitler instead used the cover of diplomacy to build up his forces. He attacked Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, which led to a declaration of war by England and France. Other European countries and the United States declared “neutrality.”
After taking over Poland, Germany invaded eight European countries, most of which tried to stay out of the war by declaring their neutrality. The United States finally entered the war after the Japanese destroyed our Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. By the time, Germany had taken over most of Europe.
Vladimir Putin wants to recreate the old Soviet Union and conquering Ukraine is part of his plan. He invaded Crimea with no repercussions and his invasion of Ukraine has brought nothing but economic sanctions and toothless outrage from Western allies. After he seizes Ukraine Putin, like Hitler, will be emboldened to start taking over other former Soviet bloc countries.
China, which also has expansionist goals, will take Taiwan; the United States has vowed to protect it. If the world was still afraid of our military and economic might, that threat might have some teeth. China has been taking control of islands in the Pacific off its coast – other than squeaky complaints, no world power has done anything about it.
China and Russia are bullies. Bullies will take as much as you let them get away with. If you let a bully have his way, they will want – and take – more and more. The U.S. is tired of war. The American people do not want war. No one has the stomach to fight Russia, because unlike our other foes, Russia has a real army and nuclear weapons.
So, Putin will take Ukraine, enjoy that snack, digest it and see no ill effects, leading to the invasion of other countries until he has rebuilt the old USSR.
Like England and France in WWII, the U.S. will draw a line in the sand when Russia invades a member of NATO. At that point, Putin will have tasted blood and won’t be deterred by diplomatic overtures, but will simply ignore feeble protests and do whatever he wants with impunity.
It is estimated that 40-50 million people died in WWII. In World War III, deaths will be counted in the hundreds of millions. Nuclear weapons will be unleashed and not only will population centers be decimated, but radioactive ash will contaminate the earth.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.