I am tired of school shootings, drive-by shootings and the killing of innocent children. Since Columbine, the number of school shootings has increased in this country. The United States of America has the unique distinction of having more school shootings than any other country in the world combined. We excel at allowing our children to be murdered.
I have represented numerous schools, colleges, day cares and state agencies involved in the care and custody of children. If anything goes wrong during their watch, these entities are held accountable. What amazes me is that parents are rarely held accountable.
Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he killed two people and wounded a third. He crossed state lines to commit this atrocity and went to an area of unrest at night. Why in the world was his mother not supervising his activities? She claims she did not know where he was at the time of his acts of murder. She claims she did not know his 20-year-old friend had used Kyle’s money to buy an AR-15.
Wendy Rittenhouse blames the police and governor of Wisconsin. I think she should take a long look in the mirror and face the fact that as mother and supervising adult of a minor, she is responsible for her son’s actions.
Kyle Rittenhouse got lucky. He was not convicted, though more than half the country wishes he was serving time for taking two lives and wounding another man. His mother should face criminal and civil actions for her neglect.
We had another recent school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, located in suburban Detroit. Four children were killed and seven others were wounded, including a teacher. James and Jennifer Crumbley had been called into the school earlier that day to meet with a school counselor who was concerned about their son Ethan Crumbley’s violent drawings. His parents claimed the drawings were for a video game he was creating.
Later that afternoon, Ethan shot 11 classmates with a firearm that James and Jennifer Crumbley had recently purchased. They failed to disclose to the school their son had access to the gun. His parents now claim it was in a locked drawer at home.
Obviously, they failed at making sure their troubled son did not have access to the weapon in this “locked drawer.” Published reports say Ethan boasted about the gun on social media, calling it an early Christmas present.
But, in the start of what’s hopefully a new trend, James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They failed to appear for their arraignment hearing and instead, allegedly went on the run. A massive manhunt was launched and they were apprehended. Now Ethan, Jennifer and James Crowley are housed separately in the same jail.
Perhaps criminal charges against parents and pursuing parents civilly for the injuries their children have caused will be a wake-up call, and more parents will take responsibility for their own children.
No child should be allowed to have access to a gun unsupervised.
I grew up around guns. My father and uncle were hunters. I started shooting at age 6. However, the Clyne children knew not to touch or play with guns. My father kept his guns locked up in his bedroom, and we were instilled with the fear of a real good spanking if we even walked into our parents’ bedroom – we never did.
Children can be taught, and it’s time to start blaming parents for the misdeeds of their kids. Parents need to take responsibility for their minor children.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.