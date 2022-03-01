When Thurgood Marshall retired in 1991, he was succeeded by Clarence Thomas, a man who is an insult to Marshall’s legacy, in the same way Amy Coney Barrett is an insult to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s.
Thomas was nominated by George W. Bush and Coney Barrett by Donald Trump. You can almost hear each president privately snickering, “You want a Black man on the Supreme Court? You want a woman on the Supreme Court? I’ll give you one, alright – didn’t I give you what you wanted?”
Aloof and smug, Bush and Trump elevated judges to the Supreme Court who represent the antithesis of the jurists they replaced in an attempt to have somebody of the same race or gender undo their legacies. It’s sweet Republican justice.
This treatment by former presidents may be one of the reasons why Black people recently polled by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research didn’t universally embrace the importance of naming a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Black women were most committed to the idea, with 70% placing high importance on the nomination, compared to 54% of Black men.
That only 21% of white Americans and 33% of Hispanics said naming a Black woman to our nation’s highest court was important to them personally is of no surprise.
While there is clearly racism and misogyny at play, not even 100% of Black women surveyed were in agreement, because Black people and women know that a selection based on race or gender doesn’t necessarily guarantee the right outcome.
But Ketanji Brown Jackson is the right Black woman for the job for a litany of reasons.
The Miami Palmetto Senior High School graduate was raised in Miami-Dade County and went on to graduate from Harvard Law School. She clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, the Supreme Court judge she is poised to replace, and was confirmed by the Senate in June as a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals with three Republican votes. If they vote against her now, they’re hypocrites.
If Brown Jackson succeeds Breyer, she’ll be expected to ignite the flame of Marshall’s legacy that Thomas has tried to snuff out from the moment he put on the robe.
Brown Jackson would be the first Supreme Court justice since Marshall to have represented indigent criminal defendants. At the news conference where President Joe Biden announced that Brown Jackson was his choice, she revealed her shared birthday with Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman ever to be appointed as a federal judge. Brown Jackson said she stood on Motley’s shoulders and shared her commitment to equal justice under the law.
She represents our greatest hope for the court and this nation, and she will not disappoint.