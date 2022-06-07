During my years in television, many a news meeting was spent talking about “Could it happen here?”
You know what I’m talking about. After a terrorist attack, a security breach resulting in casualties, a disgruntled anybody with a bone to pick shoots up an office or any number of scenarios, the news media tries to “localize” a story that happened someplace else by asking, “Could it happen here?”
For those of us who prefer to live in denial or are afraid of bad juju, it’s easy to say, “Can we just not put that in the atmosphere?”
After the Uvalde school shooting, we didn’t have to ask, because it already happened here. Parkland may not be in Miami-Dade County, but it’s close enough and it counts.
But what about a white supremacist killing spree like the one that happened in Buffalo – could that happen here?
Are we so naïve as to think because we live in one of the most “diverse” counties in America, white supremacy doesn’t live here?
According to previous U.S. Census data, roughly 128 languages are spoken at home in the Miami metropolitan area, which includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. That does not make us a bastion of tolerance.
Most of Miami-Dade’s population self-identifies as white, regardless of ethnicity.
Unlike other urban communities where Blacks and Hispanics recognize shared interests, that rarely happens in South Florida. Look no further than Cuban American Enrique Tarrio, national boss of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist, neo-fascist hate group at the center of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Tarrio is now serving prison time for his antics and on Monday, the Justice Department charged him and four other leaders with seditious conspiracy in that attack.
It gets worse. Current and former Proud Boys now serve on the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee and face charges tied to the insurrection. This was all recently reported in The New York Times in a story headlined: “How the Proud Boys Gripped the Miami-Dade Republican Party.”
In the piece, county commissioner, former state senator and chairman of Miami-Dade’s Republican Party, René García, rationalized the Proud Boys infiltration by saying, “Yes, we have fringe elements … Yes, we have different points of view in our party. That’s how we are. And my job as Republican chairman is to protect everyone’s First Amendment right, however wrong they may be.”
We always knew there were white supremacists in the Republican party, but what's particularly sobering is how the local party boss is now defending them out loud.
Go to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for a NASCAR race and you’ll witness Confederate flags blowing from atop the cars of numerous fans. Welcome to the South.
A 2019 WFOR news report said Miami-Dade had 155,657 concealed weapons permits – that was No. 1 in the state. What a unique distinction not to be proud of. No doubt, that number has skyrocketed since. So don’t be surprised if soft targets like our grocery stores and churches, with little security, become the focus of a shooter’s ire. Ten more mass shootings took place just over the weekend at a mall, a nightclub, a popular entertainment district and a high school graduation party.
As law enforcement grapples with this violent extremism, experts say trying to secure thousands of such soft targets nationwide would be almost impossible. Javed Ali, a former top official at the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, recently described the situation to CNN as “exponentially more cumbersome” than the efforts that went into protecting critical infrastructure after the September 11, 2001, attacks.
It’s plain to see that we can’t police ourselves out of hate or mass shootings.
Meanwhile, the nation’s most conservative Democratic lawmaker said this week that the legal age to buy semi-automatic weapons should be 21 instead of 18. That’s Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the one who’s thwarted much of President Joe Biden’s agenda by siding with Republicans.
Manchin is part of a small bipartisan group of Senate negotiators trying to finalize a deal on minimal gun reform to satisfy Americans enraged by the Uvalde massacre, and all the others that came before and since.
He also told CNN Monday he didn’t see a need for high-powered AR-15-style weapons, but new a ban wasn’t going to fly.
Trouble is, bringing back the assault weapons ban is exactly what we need. Otherwise, we’re just sitting ducks.
