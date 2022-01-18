This month, I’m proud to be celebrating National Mentoring Month alongside Breakthrough Miami to highlight the importance of mentoring in helping students realize their full potential. As a college student at the University of South Florida, I serve because representation matters.
My commitment to mentorship was inspired by Breakthrough Miami’s unique student-teaching-students model, which places near-peer mentors, or college students like myself, in classrooms before highly motivated middle and high school students, delivering lessons in a way that’s relatable and approachable. As a former Breakthrough scholar, I can attest to the impact of being taught and mentored by someone who looks like you. It’s a powerful tool for building students’ self-confidence, and scientifically proven to improve academic performance and social skills.
I started my journey as a Breakthrough scholar at 10 years old, full of avid aspirations to be my best self and to make lasting friendships. Growing up in Miami Gardens, I went through seven years of public school before I encountered my first male teacher, and I wasn’t introduced to my first Black teacher until I was 14. My experience informed me early just how much representation and mentorship matters – a truth that would shape my career path a decade later.
Today, I’m a senior at the University of South Florida, majoring in history with a minor in education and paying it forward as a teaching fellow at Breakthrough Miami. I experienced the impact of Breakthrough Miami’s academic enrichment program and unique student-teaching-students model firsthand and from different perspectives – first as a scholar, later growing into a volunteer, and most recently as a teaching fellow. Along with the support of my parents, Breakthrough Miami ensured I had access to resources that many other kids in my community couldn’t tap into in order to positively impact the trajectory of their future.
As a scholar, I witnessed teaching fellows display positive attitudes as they led and encouraged us to be ourselves. I saw myself in them, teaching with passion and humility. It’s what inspired me to want to become an educator. I believe in the power of education and I know just how critical it is for kids in our communities to have representation in all career fields from an early age. I know that I can help contribute to students like my younger self seeing more Black male educators in their classrooms.
I’ve been blessed with great mentors in my life, but the one who had the largest impact on me was my Breakthrough Miami site director, Kenneth “Kenny” Garrett. Kenny is one of those people whose energy can always capture and motivate an entire room of scholars to be their best selves. Kenny and I met during the 2012-2013 school year. He was the one person I can actively remember helping me build social and communications skills in and out of the classroom. I am beyond grateful for his support and guidance throughout the years. Even during times when I felt lost and confused, Kenny was always willing to listen and give me great advice to help me out with my journey. I will forever be grateful for him.
Being a mentee of an amazing individual like Kenny is what begins the cycle of building mentorships and bonds within our communities. I believe it is vital for our youth to have mentors in their lives who they can rely on for guidance. It’s what drove me to be a teaching fellow and pursue a degree in education. I encourage those who want to make a difference in scholars’ lives to apply to become a volunteer or teaching fellow at Breakthrough Miami.