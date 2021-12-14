Almost every industry is facing a current workforce shortage. But unlike restaurants and retail, most health care entities need to be 24/7, 365 days a year.
These frontline workers, who are responding to emergencies, walking the halls of the hospitals and providing daily care, are experiencing a compounded crisis exacerbated by high burnout rates in a highly skilled and regulated field that cannot replace workers at the same pace at which we’re seeing them leave.
A new report commissioned by the Florida Hospital Association and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida reflects a 25% turnover rate for Florida nurses with even higher turnover rates of 35% for licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants. The shortages are not just impacting providers in facilities, they’re impacting our overall ability to deliver health care services.
Staffing shortages have led to home health and home care agencies turning patients away and developing waiting lists. In October, the Home Care Association of America surveyed its 4,000-member agencies to confirm this trend. Preliminary results show:
· 66% have anywhere from 10-40 home care aide vacancies.
· 42% have turned away a range of 11-20 cases each month; 12% have turned away 21-40 cases a month because they don’t have enough staff to cover caseloads.
The Legislature has passed a few measures to help and is considering additional ideas to lessen the burden and put Florida’s health care workforce on the path to recovery and even growth. A comprehensive look could include:
· Medicaid rate increases to ensure providers can meet the minimum wage standards and compete for qualified staff.
· Continuing and broadening grants to pay for training courses for nurses, certified nursing assistants and home health aides.
· Allowing and attracting trained medical staff to teach will grow the capacity for training programs.
Ensuring we have the health care workforce to care for our residents will safeguard Florida as the place where people want to live, work and play.
Jennifer Ungru served as chief of staff for the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) from 2012 to 2015. The agency oversees the state of Florida’s Medicaid program and regulates more than 45,000 health care facilities.