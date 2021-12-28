One of the many lessons the coronavirus pandemic reinforced is that high-quality early learning is imperative to the well-being of families. It provides critical teaching for children during the most crucial developmental period of their lives, and supports working families by providing a safe and nurturing place for their children.
However, at the height of the pandemic, securing access to high-quality early learning was more challenging than ever before. More than 60% of the 675,000 child care facilities in the country closed, putting child care at risk for 4.5 million children. When you consider that more than half of U.S. households can’t afford child care, it’s clear that the challenge is even more significant for low-income communities that would typically benefit from those services even more.
In November, The Children’s Trust convened a special early childhood development committee to analyze and collaborate on solutions to early learning challenges. Key stakeholders and industry experts shared the latest data, trends and needs related to early childhood development policy and practices. Through a series of eye-opening presentations and discussions, national, state and local officials and other experts discussed aligning their strategies and resources to work collectively to help ensure families have access to high-quality early learning options. Among those who participated were the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Children’s Council, the University of Florida Anita Zucker Center for Excellence in Early Childhood Studies and the Miami-Dade IDEAS Consortium for Children.
The science is clear – quality early learning experiences transform the lives of children and their families, which ultimately benefits our entire community. We know it will take all of our efforts, resources and vision to ensure our youngest learners are thriving.
Moving the needle to expand high-quality early learning won’t be easy, but it can be done with the support of all community sectors, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who is supporting initiatives being discussed to focus on children from birth to age 5.
Also looking to the future, the Florida Chamber of Commerce underscored the economic importance of high-quality early learning and is planning to introduce America’s first comprehensive, chamber-led strategy. This strategy aims to cut childhood poverty in half by 2030 while ensuring all third graders are reading at grade level.
The Children’s Trust knows that funding and resources are needed to support all planning efforts. We are proud that our early childhood investments, better known as “Thrive by 5,” include a total of $48 million distributed across the early childhood spectrum in Miami-Dade. That funding leveraged $28.1 million in federal funding for 3,214 additional high-quality early learning slots for low-income children.
The Trust also works closely with other Miami-Dade child advocates, like the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, The Children’s Movement of Florida, United Way, Miami-Dade County and others. Together, we are committed to ensuring that all families have access to high-quality early learning.
As the omicron variant surges and we look to 2022, know that The Children's Trust and its partners will never waver in protecting and improving child care options for the families of Miami-Dade County.
James R. Haj began his career as a teacher, a middle and high school principal, and an assistant superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools before joining The Children's Trust as president and CEO. He has led The Trust through the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, expanding funding for emergency assistance programs, strengthening neighborhood supports, and serving as an important voice for children and families during unprecedented hardships.