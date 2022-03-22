Much has been written about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s broad smile. And while it shone brightly as she was sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday on Capitol Hill, it wasn’t long before she settled on a forced poker face.
The same Republican senators on the panel who had previously smiled right back at her and posed for pictures while she made the rounds to their offices last week for one-on-one interviews were now launching grenades.
Each got 10 minutes to grandstand and twist Brown Jackson’s record, giving her a taste of what the coming days will look like. Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ted Cruz of Texas are likely to be the most disrespectful. They’ve already shown their true colors. This big stage is an irresistible opportunity to impress base voters in an attempt to out-Trump the real Trump and rustle up campaign cash for a run at the White House.
During her opening statement to the Senate committee, Brown Jackson said, “In preparing for these hearings, you may have read some of my more than 570 written decisions and you may have also noticed that my opinions tend to be on the long side. That is because I also believe in transparency: that people should know precisely what I think and the basis for my decision. And all of my professional experiences, including my work as a public defender and as a trial judge, have instilled in me the importance of having each litigant know that the judge in their case has heard them, whether or not their arguments prevail in court.”
Republicans on the committee wasted part of the day, and several days prior, accusing Brown Jackson of being soft on pedophiles and terrorists, among other attempted smears.
While Democrats praised Jackson and noted how history would be made with her confirmation, Republicans began dragging her through the mud in front of her parents, husband and children.
This is not the judge’s first rodeo, but her last confirmation was probably a cakewalk compared to what’s planned for her now. Brown Jackson’s parents, also smart and seasoned, girded themselves for this moment and sat steely eyed while Republicans started what is expected to be days of outlandish questions that will require great composure to get through.
Brown Jackson will not disappoint.
But what about her daughters? If they haven’t figured it out already, this will be a sad lesson on the worst of Washington. They will surely walk away from this experience in disgust knowing, that with these men in Congress, the country needs their mother more than ever.
And about of her daughters, Brown Jackson also spoke to them directly during her opening statement when she said, “Girls, I know it has not been easy as I have tried to navigate the challenges of juggling my career and motherhood. And I fully admit that I did not always get the balance right. But I hope that you have seen that with hard work, determination and love, it can be done.”
In closing, you will note that her nameplate at the confirmation hearing says Ketanji Brown Jackson, not Ketanji Jackson. Too many media outlets have callously chopped her name for brevity to refer to her as Judge Jackson. It’s insulting. If she didn’t want to use her maiden name, it wouldn’t be there.
Her father, Johnny Brown, was a lawyer for Miami-Dade County Public Schools who inspired his daughter to study law. He deserves to see his name in print, heard over the airwaves and on the lips of every broadcast media journalist in the country.
Yes, Johnny Brown, you raised the next Supreme Court Justice of the United States, and in this newspaper your daughter will forevermore be referred to as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.