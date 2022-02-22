As you may remember, Daunte Wright was an unarmed Black man who was in a vehicle stopped by then officer Kim Potter. She claimed that during the encounter, she mistook her firearm for her Taser, killing him. She was charged with both first- and second-degree manslaughter and found guilty of both charges.
Minnesota law, however, only allows for sentencing on the highest charge. Based on her lack of criminal history and other factors, the minimum sentencing guidelines ranged between 6-8 years in prison. While the statutory maximum was higher at 15 years, it was widely expected that her sentence would fall in that range.
Judge Regina Chu cited in her decision that Potter’s actions were accidental and as such, coupled with the remorse the judge felt Potter showed during sentencing, warranted two years in prison. When you think that people are currently serving longer prison sentences for crimes that are nonviolent in nature – theft, addiction-related crimes or others – it’s clear that this sentence was extremely lenient.
This is your reminder as to why judicial elections matter.
The vast majority of judges in this country, who serve on the trial level, are elected. Terms may vary depending on the state; in Florida, a judicial term is six years. Voters frequently skip over judicial races because they don’t know the candidates or they vote for the name that they are familiar with.
The danger here is that judges have a key hand in the criminal justice system. They decide whether or not someone should get “stand your ground” protections. They decide what evidence is permissible at a trial based on the laws of the state. And lastly, they decide the sentence that someone will face.
Judges have been under increasing scrutiny in recent years. We remember the Stanford University case where the defendant received a slap on the wrist after sexually assaulting an unconscious young girl on campus. The judge’s rationale in doing so was not wanting to destroy the career of a promising Olympic swimmer.
We’ve also seen sentencing disparities in the state of Ohio, where two people, charged with the same crime and having limited to no criminal history, got very different sentences. The Black defendant received 18 months in prison; the white defendant received probation and no incarceration.
In the end, the goal is accountability and not about over-sentencing and fueling mass incarceration, especially for those with the higher burden of protecting and serving our communities.
We have to be vigilant as to the types of decisions our judges are making. I encourage everyone to join a CourtWatch program, or start their own. Do a simple Google search on judicial candidates before voting in person or by mail. This is why voting by mail can be so important, because it provides an opportunity to review your ballot, research, ask questions and then make the best decision. If you decide to vote in person, either early or on Election Day, you may receive a sample of your ballot by email to review it in advance and make good decisions. Also, you can attend judicial forums held by local bar associations like the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association or the Wilkie D. Ferguson Bar Association.
This is not to say that a judge should be elected out of office based on one decision alone. A deeper look is required to make sure that judges are serving in the best interest of all the people. That is our duty as voters.
In August 2022, Miami-Dade County will have judicial elections. Four Black women judges are defending their seats: Chiaka Ihekwaba, Miesha Darrough, Ayana Harris and Julie Harris-Nelson. If we want to see diversity of backgrounds, thoughts and ideas, we need to make sure that we are aware of who is in place – as well as how they have been performing with regards to our community.
While judges in Florida are not allowed to discuss what party they belong to or how they would rule in a potential case due to ethical rules, you can learn about a judge by not only looking at their past cases, but at the type of service activities they engage in. Do they show up for the community? Do they come to local events? Do they interact with people off the bench? Do they treat all attorneys and people that appear in front of them with respect, no matter if they are a defendant, survivor of crime or a witness?
Knowing the answers to these questions is important – we need to know what they are in order to vote accordingly. I will say that the four judges I mentioned are each people that I have worked with over the course of my career and watched how they interacted with others. They set a very high bar for what the future of our judiciary should look like.
All elections matter, but judicial ones can literally mean the difference between life and death.
Melba Pearson is an attorney, writer, speaker, wife and expert on criminal justice issues. She previously served as a homicide prosecutor in Miami, and as deputy director of the ACLU of Florida. Follow her on Twitter @ResLegalDiva.