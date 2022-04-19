It should come as no surprise that on Monday U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed establishment candidate Charlie Crist in the 2022 Florida governor’s race.
Crist and Pelosi have worked together in Congress for the past six years as he has represented Florida’s 13th Congressional District. She joins the more than 130 elected officials and community leaders that have endorsed Crist to date.
Included in Crist’s other endorsements are 2010 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Alex Sink and 2006 nominee Jim Davis. He also has received union support from the AFGE, UFCW 1625 and CWA.
With all of this support and an $8.2 million war chest, conventional wisdom says Crist is a shoo-in for the Democratic primary nomination, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Crist, a former Florida Republican governor turned Democrat, suffers from the same issue that plagued Joe Biden before he won his party’s nomination to run for president. Crist is affable and clearly the most experienced candidate in the field, but Floridians have been seeing him for years. Crist fatigue is setting in.
Black voters are left looking at Crist, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Florida State Sen. Annette Taddeo and asking themselves, “Is that it?” Somehow, the pool of candidates do not excite.
Fried is a fresh face who has been the most aggressive in her relentless rhetoric against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hers are the kind of guts we need to go toe-to-toe against DeSantis and so far, she’s holding her own in the polls against the leading Democratic contenders.
If Crist wants to court Black voters and win he’d better step it up.
“Charlie can and will defeat the current governor and hit the ground running on day one in Tallahassee. I am proud to endorse Charlie Crist to be the next governor of Florida,” Pelosi said.
The Miami Times isn’t as sure as Pelosi is, but one thing is for sure – a Democrat must run DeSantis out of Tallahassee.